Kate Middleton fixes Prince William's big mistake
Photo by Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News

Kate Middleton fixes Prince William’s blunder that left Britain ‘concerned,’ but King Charles trusts him enough to bury ‘green-eyed monster’

He will turn a blind eye to anything as long as William supports his current mission.
Image of Apeksha Bagchi
Apeksha Bagchi
|
Published: Jun 9, 2024 07:19 am

It is one thing for the general public to find holes in the narrative the Royal Family has built around Kate Middleton’s health and a whole other headache for King Charles when those close to the family are struck with fear as they listen to Prince William’s barely reassuring and strangely repetitive updates about his wife’s health. A headache big enough that it needed Kate to emerge and break her silence to fix it.

Recommended Videos

William’s answers to the varying queries about Kate’s health have acquired a worrying monotonous quality, where his responses never go beyond “Yes” (to “Is Kate doing better) and “Doing well” (to “How is Kate?”) And reportedly, it has now managed to strike fear in the hearts of a royal expert, who has been nothing but optimistically in support of the Royal Family so far. But now, speaking to Sky News Australia, former ITN royal editor Tim Ewart has underlined that William’s repetitive updates about his wife’s health have made Kate’s absence from the public eye even worse.

“It’s not the first time that William has said this, to be fair, he’s made this comment on a couple of previous public appearances. But that, without in any way dampening down optimism about this, that is all we have heard.”

Clearly, the cancer announcement video — whose authenticity continues to be questioned — and William’s half-baked responses have failed to put Britain at ease as Ewart acknowledged that the masses continue to be “quite concerned about [Kate’s] health.”

Kate Middleton comes to Prince William’s rescue

Currently, the biggest burden on William’s shoulders is to navigate the sensitive topic of his wife’s health and deal with the steadily worsening wave of speculations aided by a) the palace’s disappointing PR system and b) morbid insider reports of Kate’s future. But, so far, he has spectacularly slipped in managing this task, so much that Kate decided to pen a letter to the Irish Guards — knowing it would be publicly read and spread – apologizing for her absence at the Colonel’s Review and hopes that she will be able to represent them “very soon.”

So, what did Kate achieve by doing this?

  • Another PR proof that she is alive and with the Royal Family.
  • Defused reports of her “never” coming back in her current role.
  • Patched up William’s blunder where he not only failed to give a proper response about his wife’s health while attending the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings but also added that after five years he will be the only one present again after saying how much Kate would have liked to witness the event.

But Prince William fanning a roaring fire hasn’t dampened King Charles’ trust in him

Charles’ feud with Prince Harry has grown so big, loud, and frankly, overly bitter — the King is now actively deleting Harry and Meghan from history — that many forget the stories of the supposed rivalry between Charles and William, how they didn’t see eye to eye, and how the King felt overshadowed by his elder son. But according to a friend of the monarch, the duo have hashed the past in favor of running the palace — or, in other words, they have bonded over their combined mission to cut off the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“If there was ever a green-eyed monster or a sense of rivalry between the two, that is a chapter of the past. The King sees his son as a useful ally on family matters and increasingly in discharging the duties of nation and state.”

Evidently, William’s presence alongside him in this trying time — as Charles battles cancer, his wayward brother, and not-willing-to-live-under-his-thumb young son — has made the King turn a blind eye to the PR nightmare brewing in the pipeline if the Prince of Wales continues to mess up.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Is Dana Perino leaving Fox News?
Dana Perino Fox News
Dana Perino Fox News
Dana Perino Fox News
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
Is Dana Perino leaving Fox News?
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos Jun 8, 2024
Read Article Did Duchess of York ‘give the game away’ when questioned about missing Kate Middleton?
Duchess of York on Kate Middleton cancer
Duchess of York on Kate Middleton cancer
Duchess of York on Kate Middleton cancer
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Did Duchess of York ‘give the game away’ when questioned about missing Kate Middleton?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Jun 8, 2024
Read Article Who is Miss Alabama 2024 beauty pageant winner Sara Milliken and why is she being targeted by trolls?
Sara Milliken as Miss Alabama 2024 in the National American Miss (NAM)
Sara Milliken as Miss Alabama 2024 in the National American Miss (NAM)
Sara Milliken as Miss Alabama 2024 in the National American Miss (NAM)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Who is Miss Alabama 2024 beauty pageant winner Sara Milliken and why is she being targeted by trolls?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Jun 8, 2024
Read Article Where does Pat Sajak live and is that where he’s retiring?
Pat Sajak in Wheel of Fortune
Pat Sajak in Wheel of Fortune
Pat Sajak in Wheel of Fortune
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
Where does Pat Sajak live and is that where he’s retiring?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Jun 8, 2024
Read Article Meghan Markle makes an ‘immature’ demand and haunts Prince William but King Charles continues to ‘remove’ her from history
Meghan Markle removed from history by King CHarles (2)
Meghan Markle removed from history by King CHarles (2)
Meghan Markle removed from history by King CHarles (2)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Meghan Markle makes an ‘immature’ demand and haunts Prince William but King Charles continues to ‘remove’ her from history
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Jun 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Dana Perino leaving Fox News?
Dana Perino Fox News
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
Is Dana Perino leaving Fox News?
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos Jun 8, 2024
Read Article Did Duchess of York ‘give the game away’ when questioned about missing Kate Middleton?
Duchess of York on Kate Middleton cancer
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Did Duchess of York ‘give the game away’ when questioned about missing Kate Middleton?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Jun 8, 2024
Read Article Who is Miss Alabama 2024 beauty pageant winner Sara Milliken and why is she being targeted by trolls?
Sara Milliken as Miss Alabama 2024 in the National American Miss (NAM)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Who is Miss Alabama 2024 beauty pageant winner Sara Milliken and why is she being targeted by trolls?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Jun 8, 2024
Read Article Where does Pat Sajak live and is that where he’s retiring?
Pat Sajak in Wheel of Fortune
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
Where does Pat Sajak live and is that where he’s retiring?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Jun 8, 2024
Read Article Meghan Markle makes an ‘immature’ demand and haunts Prince William but King Charles continues to ‘remove’ her from history
Meghan Markle removed from history by King CHarles (2)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Meghan Markle makes an ‘immature’ demand and haunts Prince William but King Charles continues to ‘remove’ her from history
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Jun 8, 2024
Author
Apeksha Bagchi
Apeksha is a Freelance Editor and Writer at We Got This Covered. She's a passionate content creator with years of experience and can cover anything under the sun. She identifies as a loyal Marvel junkie (while secretly re-binging Vampire Diaries for the zillionth time) and when she's not breaking her back typing on her laptop for hours, you can likely find her curled up on the couch with a murder mystery and her cat dozing on her lap.