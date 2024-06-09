Kate Middleton fixes Prince William’s blunder that left Britain ‘concerned,’ but King Charles trusts him enough to bury ‘green-eyed monster’

It is one thing for the general public to find holes in the narrative the Royal Family has built around Kate Middleton’s health and a whole other headache for King Charles when those close to the family are struck with fear as they listen to Prince William’s barely reassuring and strangely repetitive updates about his wife’s health. A headache big enough that it needed Kate to emerge and break her silence to fix it.

William’s answers to the varying queries about Kate’s health have acquired a worrying monotonous quality, where his responses never go beyond “Yes” (to “Is Kate doing better) and “Doing well” (to “How is Kate?”) And reportedly, it has now managed to strike fear in the hearts of a royal expert, who has been nothing but optimistically in support of the Royal Family so far. But now, speaking to Sky News Australia, former ITN royal editor Tim Ewart has underlined that William’s repetitive updates about his wife’s health have made Kate’s absence from the public eye even worse.

“It’s not the first time that William has said this, to be fair, he’s made this comment on a couple of previous public appearances. But that, without in any way dampening down optimism about this, that is all we have heard.”

Clearly, the cancer announcement video — whose authenticity continues to be questioned — and William’s half-baked responses have failed to put Britain at ease as Ewart acknowledged that the masses continue to be “quite concerned about [Kate’s] health.”

Kate Middleton comes to Prince William’s rescue

Currently, the biggest burden on William’s shoulders is to navigate the sensitive topic of his wife’s health and deal with the steadily worsening wave of speculations aided by a) the palace’s disappointing PR system and b) morbid insider reports of Kate’s future. But, so far, he has spectacularly slipped in managing this task, so much that Kate decided to pen a letter to the Irish Guards — knowing it would be publicly read and spread – apologizing for her absence at the Colonel’s Review and hopes that she will be able to represent them “very soon.”

The Irish Guards were deeply touched to receive a letter from our Colonel, Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales this morning.



We continue to wish Her Royal Highness well in her recovery and send Her our very best wishes.



Quis Separabit@KensingtonRoyal @ArmyInLondon pic.twitter.com/y95rbmaeOS — Irish Guards (@irish_guards) June 8, 2024

So, what did Kate achieve by doing this?

Another PR proof that she is alive and with the Royal Family.

Defused reports of her “never” coming back in her current role.

Patched up William’s blunder where he not only failed to give a proper response about his wife’s health while attending the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings but also added that after five years he will be the only one present again after saying how much Kate would have liked to witness the event.

But Prince William fanning a roaring fire hasn’t dampened King Charles’ trust in him

Charles’ feud with Prince Harry has grown so big, loud, and frankly, overly bitter — the King is now actively deleting Harry and Meghan from history — that many forget the stories of the supposed rivalry between Charles and William, how they didn’t see eye to eye, and how the King felt overshadowed by his elder son. But according to a friend of the monarch, the duo have hashed the past in favor of running the palace — or, in other words, they have bonded over their combined mission to cut off the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

King Charles who is the head of the Commonwealth of Nations is trying to rewrite history and protect the UK media media who racially abused Prince Harry's wife. Erasing Prince Harry's statement just shows that the Royal family endorsed the racist abuse of Meghan. https://t.co/GVGPWakOtF pic.twitter.com/fK2AA6wNJ7 — Resilient (@KaindeB) May 30, 2024

“If there was ever a green-eyed monster or a sense of rivalry between the two, that is a chapter of the past. The King sees his son as a useful ally on family matters and increasingly in discharging the duties of nation and state.”

Evidently, William’s presence alongside him in this trying time — as Charles battles cancer, his wayward brother, and not-willing-to-live-under-his-thumb young son — has made the King turn a blind eye to the PR nightmare brewing in the pipeline if the Prince of Wales continues to mess up.

