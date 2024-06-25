Prince Harry admits fears for his ‘sanity and physical safety’ as he and Meghan Markle are ‘running out of time’ to save their future

If you believe the scuttlebutt surrounding the sovereignty, Prince Harry might be starting to regret uprooting his family from the U.K. back in 2020 to live it up in California. Rumors are claiming Meghan Markle is even worrying for her husband’s mental state and well-being as the pressures of being rejected by the Royal family weigh on him ever harder.

Recommended Videos

If that really is the case then maybe Prince Harry needs to remember the dire situation that led him to take the drastic step to leave England in the first place. In his scandalous memoir Spare, Harry recalls the day when he found out his grandfather, Prince Philip, had died, which necessitated him to return to Britain’s shores just over a year after he and Meghan had moved to the U.S. In doing so, he made a bold admission about the reason behind the emigration:

“When my wife and I fled this place, in fear for our sanity and physical safety, I wasn’t sure when I’d ever come back,” Harry wrote (via Express). “That was January 2020. Now, fifteen months later, here I was, days after waking to thirty-two missed calls and then one short, heart-racing talk with Granny: Harry… Grandpa is gone.”

Philip’s loss, and no doubt the Queen herself’s a year later, must’ve served as a stark reminder to the Royal family to appreciate your relatives while they’re still there. Perhaps that’s a lesson Harry needs to relearn lest he and Meghan be cast out from the Royal circle forever more.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be doomed to irrelevancy if they fail to kiss and make up with King Charles

Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The couple might’ve had legitimate reasons for hopping across the Atlantic originally, but Harry and Meghan may want to think about reversing their relocation sharpish, assuming they have any plans at all of returning to Royal duties.

As per The Daily Mail‘s royal expert Richard Eden, there’s no hope of Prince William forgiving his little brother so Harry needs to make the most of his father being King while he still can.

“Time is running out to come back while his father is still King,” Eden stated. “If Harry wants to come back at any stage, he needs to do it while his father is still King. I really think that when Prince William is King, I can’t see him letting Harry come back and have a role again.”

As things stand, King Charles has been surprisingly active since his cancer diagnosis some months ago, so with any luck he’s in good health and spirits. Nonetheless, it seems Harry would be wise to appeal to his father ASAP. According to Eden, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are only becoming more and more “irrelevant” to the Royal family as time goes on.

“They are irrelevant now, they are just not wanted as part of the monarchy,” Eden shared. “Maybe there could be some radical change but it’s hard to see.”

If that radical change is ever going to happen, it looks like it’s up to Harry to instigate it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy