How Travis Kelce made fans swoon during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Music icon Taylor Swift did the unthinkable and united two diametrically opposed groups: pop music and sports fans.

Recommended Videos

Once her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce became public, they became the greatest thing since sliced bread. She’s a fixture at his games and was the highlight of Superbowl LVIII after the Chiefs won. But she isn’t the only one with added exposure. It isn’t a stretch to say that Kelce has enjoyed some perks from the union, including additional endorsements, casting in films, and now, even a role in Swift’s Eras Tour.

So the 3x Super Bowl champion tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs has joined his superstar girlfriend on stage in front of Paul McCartney and 89k in London. A real sentence. Of all the timelines, this is the greatest. Long live Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce. pic.twitter.com/lmzWy47NPF — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) June 23, 2024

During a London performance, Kelce graced the stage for a short time to show off his moves. Swift added him to the number, “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” — undoubtedly a meta-reference to their relationship. The song comes from The Tortured Poet’s Department, an album everyone agrees is a reference to her previous long-term relationship with Joe Alwyn. Adding her new beau to the number certainly indicates that her heart is broken no longer.

Kelce joined her backup dancers, who acted out a vaudevillian-inspired number preceding the song. In the performance, Swift appears to drop dead, and the dancers carry her to a heart-shaped couch, where they revive her to perform the next number. Of course, Kelce is the one who picks her up and applies her makeup so she is ready for the performance of a lifetime.

Kelce seems to have a natural inclination towards the performing arts, even if his chosen field is sports. He performs giddy footwork during the dance and is a welcome addition to the ensemble. Should he retire from the NFL any time soon it’s unlikely we’ll see the last of him. The couple truly seems to be a match made in pop heaven.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy