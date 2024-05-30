Here’s why we’ll probably see Travis Kelce in a movie soon

Travis Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champion, has proven his talents on the field many times. However, the NFL pro is thinking of the future, and he has big plans for a completely different field.

Kelce is currently on a well-deserved break, before returning to another year playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. He is guaranteed to play for the team until 2025 at least, so his career in the NFL isn’t a big worry. However, we might see Kelce in movies soon.

The football tight end has flirted with the entertainment industry before, but mostly in reality shows. He also hosts a podcast with his brother, retired NFL star Jason Kelce of the Eagles fame, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. But Travis is looking forward to making his acting debut.

Is Travis Kelce interested in acting?

In the most recent episode of New Heights, Travis confirmed his interest in starring in a movie. During the “Fan Mentions of the Week” section, which starts at the 9:47 mark, Kelce addresses a fan “conspiracy theory” about him being in the upcoming Happy Gilmore 2. “I didn’t even know there was a job opening for Happy Gilmore 2,” Travis started.

Despite him not confirming anything about this theory, the NFL star added, “But if there is, I’ll be a f**king extra, you know, anything to just get around Happy Gilmore or Adam Sandler film or set, count me in.” He teased that “theories can come true.”

One key element strikes us as more important than anything else: his confirmation that he’s interested in becoming an actor soon. With Jason Kelce reading the reasoning supporting the theory, Travis continued, “Other than the movie is getting made and I’m looking for movie deals.” Travis Kelce wouldn’t be the only athlete who became an actor. Looking at Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, Terry Crews, and even Conor McGregor have all starred in films, some enjoying a very lucrative career in the film industry.

Travis making his acting would be great for his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s “Karma” lyrics, too. Taylor usually replaces the original “karma is the guy on the screen” with “the guy on the Chiefs” every time Travis attends The Eras Tour. Now, if he actually becomes an actor, she can keep the original lyrics forever.

