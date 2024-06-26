‘Sup dude’: Travis Kelce recalls royally fumbling over etiquette when meeting Prince William at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour London shows

Travis Kelce attended all three London shows of Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour over the weekend. All three shows were huge events, which also culminated with him joining Taylor on stage for a surprise cameo and meeting the future king of the U.K., Prince William.

Travis Kelce has joined Taylor Swift on tour several times now, and didn’t miss any of the London shows. A star-studded event, the U.K. capital brought all the stars out of hiding, which included singers like Bon Jovi, Ellie Goulding, and Gracie Abrams, but also actors like Theo James, Tom Cruise, Andrew Scott, Cate Blanchett, and Barbie director Greta Gerwig. Sir Paul McCartney was also at the show, as well as Prince William, who celebrated his 42nd birthday on Friday at the Night 1 show with his two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

To mark the special occasion, Swift herself snapped a photo with her old pal, Prince William, and also included her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in the mix, who admitted he had no idea what the Royal etiquette was when meeting William.

Travis Kelce explained fumbling the etiquette with Prince William

In a new episode of the New Heights podcast, which was filmed in London, UK, Travis recalled meeting Prince William. Speaking to his brother, Jason Kelce, who attended the first two nights of the London shows, they praised the concert and the acoustic section.

“There was royalty at the show,” Travis said around the 48:30 mark, after admitting he wasn’t sure they could talk about it on the podcast. “I was fortunate enough that I didn’t get caught up in traffic long enough to get there early and got to meet Prince William.”

Jason recalled saying “f**k royalty” in a previous episode, but Travis admitted that William is “the coolest motherf****er,” with Jason agreeing that he was “awesome.” Travis also admitted he went into meeting the Royal Family member unsure of the correct protocol.

“We were backstage meeting him because he was there with little George and Charlotte, and they were an absolute delight to meet. Wasn’t sure if I was supposed to, like, bow to them, curtsy, or just be an American idiot and shake their hand, ‘sup dude?'”

The two brothers explained that they wanted to be “polite,” and Jason said that they got a warning that they didn’t need to bow or curtsy since this wasn’t an official Royal event. Jason couldn’t help but call Prince Charlotte the “highlight” of meeting the Royal Family, noting she was “the most electric part” of the three.

Travis also explained how Taylor previously met William and that they performed “Livin’ on a Prayer” with Bon Jovi together at a charity event at Kensington Palace in 2013. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end explained that Bon Jovi asked them to come up on stage, and Prince William was unsure, but Taylor pushed him to do it. Prince William shared the same story during an episode of Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk series, so it checks out.

During the episode, Jason and Travis didn’t touch upon Travis’ surprise cameo on stage at the Eras Tour. However, there’s a reason for that: the two brothers filmed the episode on Saturday, ahead of Night 2 London Show at Wembley Stadium, and Travis hopped on stage on Sunday, Night 3.

We have something else to look forward to for the next episode, and now Travis will know how to react if he meets William again at the second part of the London shows in August.

