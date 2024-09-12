Every award Taylor Swift won at the VMAs 2024

This is the year of Taylor Swift — although it’s been that way for several years. The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards was a night filled with remarkable performances, and while Swift didn’t perform, she did get on stage several times as she won several VMAs.

After we all wondered whether Taylor Swift would attend the 2024 VMAs, she did and served some of her best looks yet. She walked down the red carpet in an outfit that not just gave but screamed Reputation vibes, with leather gloves and past-knee leather boots. The outfit was from the 2025 Christian Dior Resort, according to the Instagram account @taylorswiftstyled, paired with Stuart Weitzman Ultrastuart Maverick 100 Stretch Boot in black Nappa leather. However, she meant business because, for the entire night, she changed no less than three outfits, collaborating with stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer.

Following her Dior ‘fit, in the middle of the show, she changed into a Monse custom beaded tapestry harness dress for the Fall/ Winter collection. Both this dress and her afterparty outfit, which was a similar UFO print top and skirt also from Monse, paired with the jacked with the same pattern, gave “Down Bad” vibes. The track, from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, is described as experiencing the aftermath of a love affair as an alien abduction, and the performance in The Eras Tour resembles the prints on the outfits, with an alien ship beaming down on her.

How many VMAs did Taylor Swift win?

Taylor Swift didn’t leave the VMAs empty-handed, and no, she didn’t take home any man, since her boyfriend was training with the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, she left with no less than 7 VMAs, and a brand-new record.

During the night, Taylor Swift won seven awards, enough to help her break the record for most awards ever for a solo artist at the VMAs, with 30 wins, breaking Beyoncé’s record, which holds 26 as a solo artist, plus two more as part of The Carters and two as part of Destiny’s Child.

At the 2024 VMAs, Swift took home Video of the Year for her single “Fortnight.” She also extended her most wins for a single video and most consecutive wins, with five wins and three years, respectively. Swift previously won in this category for 2015’s “Bad Blood,” 2019’s “You Need to Calm Down,” 2022’s “All Too Well: The Short Film,” and 2023’s “Anti-Hero.” Since she directed the music video, she also won the award for Best Direction, Best Editing, Best Collaboration (with Post Malone), and Song of the Summer. Swift’s trophy haul at the 2024 VMAs also included Artist of the Year, and Best Pop.

Although some Swifties might’ve expected an announcement for Reputation (Taylor’s Version), one of her last two albums left to re-record, Swift’s first speech clarified that won’t happen because the show fell on the anniversary of 9/11. “Waking up this morning in New York on September 11th, I’ve just been thinking about what happened 23 years ago,” she said after taking the stage to accept the Best Collaboration award with Post Malone. “Everyone who lost a loved one and everyone that we lost and that is the most important thing today. And everything that happens tonight falls behind that.”

Nevertheless, Swift treated fans to something else: she thanked her boyfriend Travis Kelce, saying his name out loud in public for the first time since they started dating in July 2023. As she accepted the Video of the Year award, she praised her “boyfriend, Travis.” She further explained, “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot.”

As usual, she couldn’t miss the opportunity to thank her massive fandom, “I’m always trying to figure out a way to say thank you to you for making my life what it is,” she concluded. Swift officially endorsed Kamala Harris one day prior, and she ended her speech with an important message: “If you are over 18, please register to vote for something else that’s very important.” Nothing else to say, we stan a responsible Queen.

