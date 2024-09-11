Will Taylor Swift be at the VMAs?

The MTV Video Music Awards will return on Wednesday, Sept. 11, and it’s bound to be an explosive night, filled with opportunities for many artists to make history. Taylor Swift leads the nominations this year, so is she going to attend?

Taylor Swift has no less than 12 nominations, the most among all nominees this year. Eight of them are for her music video for “Fortnight,” two for social categories, and two more, for Best Pop and Artist of the Year. Right behind her comes her “Fortnight” collaborator, Post Malone, who has 11.

Swift attended the VMAs last year, and, while she didn’t perform, it was a huge night for the Swifties. Swift took home no less than nine VMAs in 2023, to a total of 23 won VMAs, just behind Beyonce’s 30 wins and just ahead of Madonna’s 20 wins. She also had the most fun, dancing and supporting other artists, becoming everyone’s spirit animal.

Is Taylor Swift attending the VMAs?

So far, there is no confirmation that Taylor Swift will attend the VMAs. However, we have reasons to believe she will be in the audience. This year’s edition takes place at the UBS Arena on Long Island, in New York. Since Swift is currently on a two-month break from the last leg of The Eras Tour, her main residence is usually in New York, close enough for her to attend the show.

On top of that, Swift has the opportunity to make history tonight, and she has nothing on her schedule to stop her from attending. Swift would only need seven wins tonight to equal Beyonce’s record, and if she wins eight of them, she could become VMAs most-awarded artist in history. Unless Beyonce doesn’t win anything tonight, as she is up for Song of the Year (“Texas Hold ‘Em”) and two social categories. If history says anything, it means Swift will give several speeches.

This might also pose an opportunity for her and Travis Kelce to make their official red-carpet couple debut, but it’s unlikely Kelce will attend. After an eventful week, which included dates, a wedding, and the men’s final at the U.S. Open, Kelce is currently stuck doing in-season practice training with the Kansas City Chiefs, and he might not make a trip to New York in the middle of the week.

Will Taylor Swift announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version)?

One of the biggest things in the Swifties fandom is clowning, which refers to attempting to decode all the Easter eggs and hints Swift leaves for her upcoming projects. For over a year, Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is the most anticipated Swift project. As Swift is on her quest to own the rights to her first six albums after not being given the opportunity to buy her masters in 2019 before Big Red Machine sold her first albums to Scooter Braun, Swift has re-recorded four of her six albums, with Reputation and her self-titled debut album left.

Swifties have pinpointed several important dates that could mark the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version), and all of them failed so far. Slightly quieter than usual, fans still hope the album might come soon.

What if Taylor doesn’t announce reputation TV this week, & she announced it at the VMAs instead since that’s where LWYMMD MV premiered & all she says for one of her acceptance speeches is “there will be no explanation there will just be reputation” & TN tweets the preorder link — ♡ Linda ✧영원히 너와 꿈꾸고 싶다✧ 🦉 (@kimicka13) August 16, 2024

On September 10, 2024, Taylor Swift will announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version) at the 2024 VMAs.



The album will release that Friday on September 13th, 2024—exactly 15 years since Kanye West interrupted her speech at the 2009 VMAs. pic.twitter.com/jLcmE79uwG — Taylor Smith (@taylorsmith13_) August 9, 2024

She just sang IDSB and made the same snake motion with her hands. She’s done this before!!👇🏼👇🏼It’s giving Rep Announcement at this years VMAs!!🐍🧡🖤#TaylorSwift #RepTV #LondonTSTheErasTour @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/cTtVpxItcf — REPiscoming🐍 (@Repiscomingxx) August 18, 2024

This year marks the 15th anniversary since Swift’s acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, when Kanye West infamously hopped on stage and said “I’mma let you finish…” and declared Beyoncé as the rightful winner of the Moonman for her “Single Ladies,” as opposed to Swift’s “You Belong With Me.” Since Reputation is an album highly influenced by the backlash Swift received after West and his wife, Kim Kardashian, edited a phone call and called her out, the timing would be perfect. However, since today it’s 9/11, fans believe she will not announce anything, to show respect to the victims of one of the biggest terrorist attacks of all time.

Following her legendary endorsement for Kamala Harris for presidency, making history and releasing Reputation (Taylor’s Version) would be a dream come true for Swift, and her fandom.

