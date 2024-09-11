Harris-Walz friendship bracelets: Where to buy, price, and more

There has always been an area where the Democratic Party excelled, and that is promotion. Luckily for them, they have the support of one of the most marketable celebrities around. After 15 years in the music industry, Taylor Swift is more popular than ever.

The pop singer has reached even more insurmountable heights after joining romantic forces with Kansas City Chiefs player, Travis Kelce. Kelce, in turn, has also benefited from the partnership. His win at the 2024 Super Bowl cemented him and Swift as a power couple, and since then he’s nabbed a role in Ryan Murphy’s new horror series, Grotesquerie. Though fans aren’t all that impressed with Kelce’s move to acting, he is still one-half of everyone’s favorite celebrity couple.

Similarly, Swift’s popularity had become so overwhelming that even former President Trump tried to capitalize on it. In a recent post on Instagram, Swift made mention of the egregious attempt to convince the public that she had endorsed Trump. On his website, there was an AI-generated image of her, indicating that she supported him. Swift came out against this and in the same breath, assured her fans that she would be voting for a Harris-Walz ticket this election.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

In the past, Swift has been famously tight-lipped about her political affiliations, instead deciding to focus on her music. However, these are dark times indeed, and something needed to be said. But when it comes to capitalizing on popularity, Trump is not an outlier. The Kamala Harris camp was quick to jump on this crossover opportunity, and released friendship bracelets that are reminiscent of the kind handed out at Swift’s shows.

Everything to know about the Harris-Walz bracelets

The Harris-Walz ticket has something that the Republican Party does not, and that’s likability. Upon realizing this commodity, the Democrats reacted… swiftly. The campaign merchandise website released beaded friendship bracelets with Harris and Walz in a union. These bracelets are available for preorder here at $20 for a pair of two. The website boasts that the accessories were made in America and are waterproof. However, the bracelets will not be available until September 24 — just in time for the last gasp of this election cycle.

Those looking to purchase should also be made aware that buying these is a contribution to the Harris campaign. The website advertises these bracelets as a donation to the Harris Victory Fund. Other items available on the website included a pandering collection of “Yes She Can” shirts and buttons, as well as many more customary Harris-Walz campaign shirts and posters. Voters can also contribute directly by the helpful donation buttons for different variations of money at the bottom of the web page. Fans and votes alike will have to wait to see the anticipated end of his election cycle when it rolls around in November.

