Adam Kinzinger says he’s found ‘stunning corruption,’ and you’ll never guess who it involves

Adam Kinzinger has called out what he believes is a case of “stunning corruption,” in reference to the dealings of Donald Trump’s cryptocurrency czar, David Sacks.

Recommended Videos

In case you missed it, the president recently announced plans to establish a federal cryptocurrency reserve, and he revealed by name the tokens that would be “at the heart of the Reserve.” These included the cryptocurrencies of XRP, Solana, and Cardano, as well Bitcoin, Ethereum, and “other valuable Cryptocurrencies,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Just in case you still didn’t believe it. Here a screen shot from truth social. Trump crypto reserve BTC ETH XRP SOL ADA pic.twitter.com/jDpw2nqi16 — Tristan Thomasj (@TristanThomasj) March 2, 2025

For those not fluent in crypto bro-speak, this announcement meant that prices for those tokens went gangbusters on the digital assets market, naturally raising questions around potential conflicts of interest within the Trump camp. The announcement seemed to suggest that the government would favor an industry that many of those within Trump’s inner circle have heavily invested in, including his artificial intelligence and crypto czar, Sacks.

That’s where Kinzinger — who has kept his foot firmly on Trump’s neck since the inauguration — comes in. The politician, who has become something of a Democratic darling in recent months, reshared an X post which shone a light on Sacks’ investment in some of the cryptocurrencies Trump announced for the reserve. “These coins are pumping like crazy,” the original post read, before claiming Sacks is “making a ton of money right now.”

Jaw-dropping corruption in the US:



Trump's billionaire crypto czar is heavily invested in a fund whose top 5 holdings are the 5 in the US government Crypto Strategic Reserve.



Mere hours before Trump announced it, someone bought $200 million in Ethereum & Bitcoin on 50X LEVERAGE pic.twitter.com/LQWZceeTvB — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) March 3, 2025

The same post went on to question, given his own involvement in crypto, how much input Sacks had in the announcement of the specific currencies for the reserve, sparking questions around the seeming conflict of interest. For context, Vox reports that Sacks was one of the early backers of the Solana token, and that his venture firm, Craft Ventures, is invested in Bitwise, both of which were mentioned by name in Trump’s announcement.

It has also been reported that Kinzinger described the announcement as “take to the streets-level corruption,” but Sacks himself attempted to get ahead of the criticism with his own X post. “I sold all my cryptocurrency (including BTC, ETH, and SOL) prior to the start of the administration,” Sacks wrote, though an X community note did clarify that Craft Ventures is still involved in the crypto space.

This is stunning corruption. Take to the streets level corruption https://t.co/5JfWBrX0sW — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) March 3, 2025

“This community note is a lie,” Sacks wrote in response, claiming “I do not have ‘large indirect holdings.’” Of course, the word “corruption” has been at the tip of our collective tongues ever since Trump’s inauguration, but Kinzinger has consistently been there to call it out. Earlier this year, Kinzinger condemned Trump’s response to the Potomac mid-air collision, and after that, he gave a MAGAnomics lesson to those still in favor of Trump’s tariffs policies.

This community note is a lie. I had a $74k position in the Bitwise ETF which I sold on January 22. I do not have “large indirect holdings.” I’ll provide an update at the end of the ethics process. pic.twitter.com/gwuVjL2HA5 — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) March 3, 2025

Elsewhere, he described the president as a “weak boy” in regards to his stance on Russia, and urged Democrats to “do something” about Elon Musk’s infiltration of the Treasury. So consuming is Kinzinger’s condemnation of Trump that he’s even enlisted his wife, Nancy, who gave Trump’s allies a quick schooling on foreign aid last month. It’s worth noting that amid all this crypto mumbo jumbo, the price of eggs is still soaring — and you can’t use Bitcoin to enjoy the simple pleasure of an omelette.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy