Nancy Mace voiced a dank DOGE concern and Adam Kinzinger’s wife gave her three verbal slap-downs

Adam Kinzinger’s wife, Sofia, has taken square aim at Nancy Mace, after the Republican politician doubled-down on Donald Trump’s claims about military aid to Ukraine.

It’s the latest development in the chaos that has followed the president’s erroneous claims that Ukraine had started the conflict with Russia. In service of that falsehood — and in keeping with his plain allegiance to Vladimir Putin — Trump labelled Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “dictator,” and claimed that “half of the money” sent by the U.S. to Ukraine went “missing.” For the record, Trump claimed the U.S. provided $200 billion in military aid to the war-torn country, but that Zelenskyy had lost it.

❗️Trump called Zelensky a “dictator without elections” and accused him of refusing to hold a vote.



Zelensky dragged the US into a war that could not be won. Washington spent $350 billion to support Kyiv, but will get nothing in return, Trump said. pic.twitter.com/EmhztneRGz — 🪖MilitaryNewsUA🇺🇦 (@front_ukrainian) February 19, 2025

Since Republicans are all about supposed cost-cutting amid the ascendance of DOGE, Mace doubled-down on Trump’s sentiment by chiming in on X. Taking a break from her transphobic tirades, she name-dropped DOGE and asked whether, amid all their so-called “tantrums” over the cost-cutting task force, those on “the other side of the aisle have any idea where $100 billion in U.S. military aid went.” In an attempt to show the supposed importance of a spending oversight team like DOGE, Mace then questioned, “Why is [the military aid] missing? Anyone?”

Sorry to interrupt the meltdown tantrums over @DOGE, but to our colleagues on the other side of the aisle—do any of you have any idea where $100 billion in U.S. military aid went?



Why is it missing? Anyone? — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 19, 2025

Thankfully, however, it wasn’t long before Mace was hit with the cold, hard facts, courtesy of Sofia Kinzinger.

In her reply, Kinzinger reminded Mace that despite claims it simply disappeared, much of that military aid went to American producers to make weapons for Ukraine. Knowing that, Kinzinger thoughtfully answered Mace’s question by providing a list of seven U.S. weapons manufacturers who she “should call.” But she didn’t stop there.

Drawing in Mace’s district of South Carolina, Kinzinger reminded her that the weapons manufacturer Boeing is “in [her] district,” adding that Mace’s post isn’t “a good start if [she’s] planning to run for Governor.” Feels like something ripped straight out of Veep.

@RepNancyMace oh wait! Isn’t Boeing in your district!?



Maybe not a good start if you’re planning to run for Governor 👀, just saying. — Sofia B. Kinzinger (@sofiakinzinger) February 20, 2025

Kinzinger completed the trio of verbal slap-downs by tagging Boeing in a third reply to Mace, telling the company that Mace “wants you to give the money back” and “thinks you stole it.”

Sofia wasn’t the only member of the Kinzinger family to come out swinging against Mace’s post. In his reply, Adam Kinzinger again reminded Mace that military aid was not lost, but that “the vast majority of [it] didn’t go to Ukraine, it went to American producers to make weapons.” He also used a colorful word to refer to Mace, but I’ll let your imagination do the guessing as to which expletive.

Hey @Boeing ! @RepNancyMace wants you to give the money back! She thinks you stole it 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Sofia B. Kinzinger (@sofiakinzinger) February 20, 2025

Regrettably, it’s not the first time Mace has made headlines for her controversial antics in recent weeks. Last month, in a heated exchange with Jasmine Crockett during an oversight committee hearing, Mace suggested that the pair “take it outside,” leading to a threatening phone call to Crockett’s office. Elsewhere, Mace has launched consistent attacks on trans people that verge on the obsessive, culminating in her spearheading the exclusionary bathroom policies on Capitol Hill and her relentless fixation on trans politician Sarah McBride.

For his part, Kinzinger has kept a foot firmly on Trump’s neck, describing him as a “trembling little boy” and urging Democrats to “do something” about Musk’s DOGE overreach.

