Oh no: A single image low-key confirms why Nancy Mace has such an intimate relationship with bathrooms

There was a lot to be discouraged about after the election. Years of progress on social issues felt like they melted away in one night. There was one tiny glimmer of hope though, as Rep.-elect Sarah McBride became the first openly trans member of Congress. Predictably, this human rights win was immediately soured by Rep. Nancy Mace, who immediately made the whole thing about bathrooms. We think we’ve figured out why.

Mace introduced a resolution in mid November that prohibits “Members, officers, and employees of the House from using single-sex facilities other than those corresponding to their biological sex.”

The resolution was a not-so thinly veiled shot McBride. If McBride were to be allowed into a women’s bathroom, the resolution read, it “jeopardizes the safety and dignity of Members, officers, and employees of the House who are female.” All this bathroom talk! Why?

Perhaps a recent post by Mace will shed light on the issue. The congresswoman recently shared that she went out for “barbecue for my birthday.” Now, there’s nothing wrong with barbeque, but we all know what happens when we go overboard. What follows is pretty much the textbook definition of going overboard.

This photo kinda explains why she’s so passionate about bathrooms https://t.co/TFcgVjWVRL — Alison Klemp/Fridson 🍉 (@alisonklemp) December 11, 2024

If this is how this woman eats, then she’s going to be spending a lot of time in the bathroom. X users chimed in with their thoughts and a lot of them are just as enlightened as the rest of us.

“Sorry I’m not American and haven’t been following the story closely but I thought “Nancy Mace” was a drag queen satirical parody act hilariously going on about toilets. She’s actually real?”

Yes, internet stranger. Mace is indeed real and she is indeed making a big stink over bathrooms. Someone else said the take wasn’t “as great as you think” because the “BBQ looks soooo good.” This is a blatant misrepresentation of the take.

No one is saying it doesn’t look good! What people are implying is the sheer volume and what that would do to a human stomach. Cue the hilarious poop memes!

If there’s one thing that’s for sure, there’s going to be some serious TP usage involved in this one.

Here are some more gems: “MISS POOPIE,” “Constantly punishing a stall,” and “I know toilets hate to see her coming.” Another sentiment is that with all of that it’s pretty obvious what’s going on.

if I was eating like that I'd be pushing for single stall everywhere to be real with you — CRUISE CONTROL FOR COOL (@HiroAntag) December 13, 2024

Who would want to be anywhere near that disaster?

Ain’t nobody want to share a bathroom with her now — Shiloh (@Shilollollol) December 12, 2024

If some of you think these responses are somewhat out of line, or a bit too mean, let’s not forget what this woman has said about the issue publicly. When asked whether the bathroom resolution was a response to McBride, she said “absolutely and then some.”

“I am not going to stand for a man, you know someone with a penis in the women’s locker room – that’s not okay.”

Of course, the resolution passed easily, which is a shame but not unexpected. What did McBride have to say about it? She called the whole thing a “blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing.”

All in all, the bathroom talk is an excellent metaphor for what’s going on with American politics as a whole.

