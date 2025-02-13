Forgot password
Donald Trump
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Adam Kinzinger explains why Donald Trump is not only ‘a trembling little boy,’ but also ‘the worst’

Nahila Bonfiglio
Published: Feb 13, 2025 01:35 pm

A major issue, where it comes to Donald J. Trump, is presented by the failed businessman’s way of speaking. The majority of politicians are reasonably mature adults who don’t sling around insults like Capitol Hill is a middle school playground, but 47 isn’t about that.

He’d rather play a childish game, and the fact that so few people are willing to meet him on his level has become a problem. Trump simply doesn’t listen to reasonable people, which is why its such a win that Adam Kinzinger is ditching the kid gloves, and dishing out exactly the energy Trump so proudly puts out.

The Republican U.S. representative-turned political commentator has been a vocal critic of Trump for awhile now, but the weeks since Trump took office have seen him level up his pushback. He’s been dishing out free advice since Trump’s second term began, and now he’s attempting to communicate with Trump on his level. You never know, maybe this time it will stick.

Instead of appealing to Trump’s humanity or attempting an intellectual exchange of ideas, Kinzinger is hitting Trump where it hurts — right in his pride. He knows just how egotistical our current leader is, and he’s leaning into it in an attempt to make the message land. Which is why mid-February saw the 46-year-old label Trump as the “weak weak scared boy” he is.

The Feb. 12 and 13 tweets came after Trump struck a notably conciliatory tone toward Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kinzinger, an adamant advocate for Ukraine, slapped back with a harsh warning, cautioning Americans that if Trump “abandon[s] Ukraine” it will “make the Afghanistan withdrawal, and the failure to act in 2014, look like brilliant strategy.” He added that “Trump will be seen as the worst president in history for foreign policy.”

Kinzinger followed the Feb. 12 tweet with three more a day later, all striking a distinctly mocking tone where Trump is concerned. He’s employing very familiar tactics to call out the Commander-in-Chief as a “beta” and a “trembling little boy who looks up to Putin.”

He called for Europe to come together and back Ukraine, freezing Trump out and making him “absolutely unimportant” on the global stage, and added that “Trump is absolutely without a doubt the worst negotiator in American history and it’s not even close.”

Kinzinger’s tweets may seem childish to the uninformed, but they in fact may be the best approach to communicating with Trump. This is a man who considers himself an insult wordsmith, after all, and it really does seem that he responds far more to juvenile tactics than he does actual adults. So why not stoop to his level, particularly if calling him a “beta” and “weak” actually prompts the president to do something positive.

