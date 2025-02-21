Jasmine Crockett got a disturbing phone call after Nancy Mace threatened to fight her

Jasmine Crockett has recalled the threatening phone call she received from a House Republican staffer in the wake of her heated exchange with Nancy Mace.

Crockett — who recounted the story during a recent appearance on The View — made headlines last month after a contentious moment with Mace during a House Oversight Committee hearing. The bitter tit-for-tat saw Mace, perpetually obsessed with trans people, say Republicans shouldn’t take “advice from a group of people who can’t define what a woman is,” after which Crockett labelled her a “child.”

Crockett: Somebody’s campaign coffers are struggling right now so she’s going to keep saying trans trans trans.. Child listen



Mace: I am no child! Do not call me a child. I am a grown woman. If you want to take it outside pic.twitter.com/o2EBHzcwoT — Acyn (@Acyn) January 14, 2025

The exchange reached boiling point when Mace, fancying herself as the “catch me outside” girl, suggested she and Crockett could “take it outside,” seemingly encouraging an actual fight. While the entire ordeal could’ve ended there, Crockett has since revealed that one staffer sought to follow-up on Mace’s proposal with a phone call to her office. Recalling the moment, Crockett told The View panelists that “someone who works for another sitting member of Congress” called her office “to basically say, ‘Yeah, I want to put money on this, I want them to go outside.'”

Crockett stopped short of revealing the identity of the caller who wished to place a bet on the proposed fight (what is this, White House WWE?), but did speak more broadly about the implications of the phone call. “It is threatening, and I don’t care what side of the aisle you come from, but it should never be okay for a staffer,” Crockett said, “and it wasn’t okay for [Mace], either.” According to the Democratic politician, the real fight should be happening on behalf of the American people. “Instead of Nancy Mace challenging me to go outside to fight, what she should be fighting for is a better economy,” she quipped.

Of course, there’s the possibility that, as The View co-host Sara Haines joked, Mace’s offer to go outside was just “to go for coffee or something,” but the Republican’s aggressive track record suggests she takes her latte with violence. In any case, it’s not the first time Mace has been name-dropped on The View, with co-host Ana Navarro-Cárdenas saying in November that the Republican might be “mentally ill.” That was in response to Mace’s ongoing tirade against trans people, which has culminated in attacks on trans politician Sarah McBride and the exclusionary bathroom policies on Capitol Hill.

Crockett, meanwhile, has taken aim at everyone from Mace to Marjorie Taylor Greene and JD Vance, as well as mediocre white men writ large. Interestingly, it’s not the first time actual fighting has somehow reared its head into the White House. As you might recall, president Donald Trump appointed former WWE performer Linda McMahon as Secretary of Education, even though, if we were going to dip from that pool, Ray Mysterio or John Cena would’ve been better picks.

I’m not sure what one can say about the women we currently see on the national stage who hail from South Carolina…. Both Nikki Haley and Nancy Mace seem a bit discombobulated on the conversation of race.



I had a chance to chat with one of my faves @AlexWitt this weekend. pic.twitter.com/KuzG14L2rR — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) January 16, 2024

Elsewhere, Elon Musk, who is now somehow too close to the levers of political power, was once challenged to a cage fight with fellow tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg. He pulled out of the proposed match, and one wonders whether the butterfly effect of that has somehow landed him in the Oval Office. In any case, if it was a fighting match in terms of words, we all know Crockett would best Mace, since the latter politician only draws from the same old playbook.

