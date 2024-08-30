‘The guy is a weirdo, it’s really quite simple’: Vibrant visionary Jasmine Crockett vaporizes Vance as a vital victory volleys into view

Jasmine Crockett is quickly qualifying herself as the queen of the quirky comeback, especially if it’s of the alliterative variety. First of all, she became an internet sensation over the summer when she blasted Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “bleach blonde bad-built butch body,” and then she delivered a worthy sequel at last week’s DNC when she channeled V for Vendetta to brand Donald Trump a “vindictive vile villain.”

Now, it’s JD Vance who has found himself in Crockett’s crosshairs, but in this case all she needed was a single word to bring Trump’s sofa-sexual second-in-command down a peg. When appearing on MSNBC’s All In With Chris Hayes, the Texan congresswoman was asked for her thoughts on Vance’s latest resurfaced bit of verbal vomit — his insistence that people shouldn’t be teachers if they don’t have kids.

While it would be easy to pick Vance apart over his bizarre fascination with, and apparent hatred for, any adult who isn’t a parent — see also his feelings towards “childless cat ladies” — Crockett is smart enough to know that sometimes less is more. When responding to host Chris Hayes, she gave the briefest of replies — less of a roast and more of a microwave. “The guy is a weirdo,” she quipped. “It’s really quite simple.”

That’s really all that needs to be said when Crockett has far better things to do with her time these days then waste words on the Republican running mate running his mouth. While Vance is alienating yet another subgroup of votes (as well as firefighters and donut store employees), Crockett just received a major — and well-deserved — promotion. She was just announced to have been appointed as national co-chair of the Kamala Harris/Tim Walz presidential campaign.

“I’m just outdone!” Crockett declared, when announcing the news on X. “Thank you to VP [Kamala Harris] and Gov. [Tim Walz] for allowing me to be apart of this Historic Campaign! Now, let’s GO WIN!”

I’m just outdone! Thank you to VP @KamalaHarris & Gov @Tim_Walz for allowing me to be apart of this Historic Campaign!



Now, let’s GO WIN! pic.twitter.com/yYMSpwJUoW — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) August 29, 2024

Crockett then shared the official press release for her appointment, in which she notes that she is “incredibly honored” to have the trust of Harris and Walz and she is keen to get stuck into a campaign “rooted in improving the everyday lives of all Americans across this country.”

Crockett’s press release statement also warns for Democrats not to get complacent, however. “While the momentum is on our side, we’re still the underdogs in this fight,” she stated, before encouraging everyone to get involved as much as possible, as victory might just count on “one more phone call, one more text, knock on one more door.” She concluded: “When our very freedom is at stake, being on the sidelines simply isn’t an option.”

To quote Hugo Weaving’s aforementioned masked hero, “Tomorrow, a different world will begin that different people will shape.” It certainly feels like Crockett is one of those rising stars of politics who will help shape the future — depending, that is, on whether viral couch-violater Vance and his venal vice-ridden root vegetable of a boss can vilify enough voters by Nov. 5.

