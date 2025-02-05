Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
U.S. Rep Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks on stage during Day 3 of Revolt World at Pangaea Studios
Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt TV
Category:
Politics
News

‘I am tired of the white tears’: Jasmine Crockett says it’s time to wipe your tears, please and thank you

Say it louder, Jasmine, for the people in the back!
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
|

Published: Feb 5, 2025 05:25 am

Despite his concerns about diversity, Donald Trump’s orbit is populated almost entirely by mediocre white guys, but Jasmine Crockett has a few words on that.  Addressing the Trump-led hysteria about DEI policies — which verge on racist and have somehow been blamed for the Potomac Black Hawk collision — Crockett took to CNN to remind us why “mediocre white boys” should stop complaining about inclusive initiatives.

Recommended Videos

“If you are competent, you are not concerned,” she said during a recent appearance on the Laura Coates Live show. “I am tired of the white tears.” The Democratic politician was responding specifically to Trump’s appointment of Darren Beattie in a high-ranking role in the State Department. 

If you recall (if not, I’m sorry to remind you), Beattie was once a member of Trump’s staff during his first presidency (oh, the simpler times!), but was fired in 2018 when it was discovered that he spoke at a conference attended by white nationalists. If that wasn’t bad enough (and for the record, it’s extremely bad), Beattie’s appointment also saw the resurfacing of an X post from late last year, in which he wrote that “competent white men must be in charge if you want things to work.”

In the same post, Beattie lamented “our entire national ideology is predicated on coddling the feelings of women and minorities, and demoralizing competent white men.” It sounds to me like the “white tears” Crockett speaks of, but Trump’s appointment of Beattie is itself evidence that he needn’t be complaining. If Trump is good at anything besides inciting national hysteria, it’s surrounding himself with white men, to the point where his cabinet is on track to be the least diverse this century. So if anyone’s being “coddled,” as Beattie suggests, it’s him and his ilk.

“Coddling for the white boys is what’s happening right now,” she told CNN. “So, the only people that are crying are the mediocre white boys that have been beaten out by people that historically have had to work so much harder.” Of course, Crockett’s call will fall on deaf ears, since Trump’s attacks on DEI — and his moves towards white nationalism — are defining the early weeks of his second term.  

On his first day in office, Trump scrapped Federal DEI programs by signing one of many troubling executive orders titled “Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing.” Then, despite his administration’s contributions to the tragedy, he blamed the Potomac air crash on Joe Biden’s supposed “diversity push” within the Federal Aviation Administration, which apparently prohibited the “brilliant people [that] have to be in those positions.” Days later, Trump appointed Beattie, making clear where his administration stands. 

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Author
Image of Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo is an entertainment news and freelance writer from Sydney, Australia. His hobbies include thinking what to answer whenever someone asks what his hobbies are.