‘I am tired of the white tears’: Jasmine Crockett says it’s time to wipe your tears, please and thank you

Despite his concerns about diversity, Donald Trump’s orbit is populated almost entirely by mediocre white guys, but Jasmine Crockett has a few words on that. Addressing the Trump-led hysteria about DEI policies — which verge on racist and have somehow been blamed for the Potomac Black Hawk collision — Crockett took to CNN to remind us why “mediocre white boys” should stop complaining about inclusive initiatives.

“If you are competent, you are not concerned,” she said during a recent appearance on the Laura Coates Live show. “I am tired of the white tears.” The Democratic politician was responding specifically to Trump’s appointment of Darren Beattie in a high-ranking role in the State Department.

Darren Beattie and his racist, sexist beliefs have no place at the @StateDept or anywhere else in the US government. @SecRubio, the buck stops at you – you must stop this appointment. pic.twitter.com/G8U5d6Zs9O — Congressman Bill Keating (@USRepKeating) February 3, 2025

If you recall (if not, I’m sorry to remind you), Beattie was once a member of Trump’s staff during his first presidency (oh, the simpler times!), but was fired in 2018 when it was discovered that he spoke at a conference attended by white nationalists. If that wasn’t bad enough (and for the record, it’s extremely bad), Beattie’s appointment also saw the resurfacing of an X post from late last year, in which he wrote that “competent white men must be in charge if you want things to work.”

In the same post, Beattie lamented “our entire national ideology is predicated on coddling the feelings of women and minorities, and demoralizing competent white men.” It sounds to me like the “white tears” Crockett speaks of, but Trump’s appointment of Beattie is itself evidence that he needn’t be complaining. If Trump is good at anything besides inciting national hysteria, it’s surrounding himself with white men, to the point where his cabinet is on track to be the least diverse this century. So if anyone’s being “coddled,” as Beattie suggests, it’s him and his ilk.

Crockett: I am tired of the white tears. Listen, if you are competent, you are not concerned. When you look and you compare me to Marjorie Taylor Greene or me to Lauren Boebert, there is no comparison. And that is the life that we have always lived. So the only people that are… pic.twitter.com/q2ckRkqtkn — Acyn (@Acyn) February 4, 2025

“Coddling for the white boys is what’s happening right now,” she told CNN. “So, the only people that are crying are the mediocre white boys that have been beaten out by people that historically have had to work so much harder.” Of course, Crockett’s call will fall on deaf ears, since Trump’s attacks on DEI — and his moves towards white nationalism — are defining the early weeks of his second term.

On his first day in office, Trump scrapped Federal DEI programs by signing one of many troubling executive orders titled “Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing.” Then, despite his administration’s contributions to the tragedy, he blamed the Potomac air crash on Joe Biden’s supposed “diversity push” within the Federal Aviation Administration, which apparently prohibited the “brilliant people [that] have to be in those positions.” Days later, Trump appointed Beattie, making clear where his administration stands.

