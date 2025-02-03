Adam Kinzinger only needs 5 words to explain MAGAnomics as car prices see $3K increase thanks to Trump’s tariffs

Adam Kinzinger‘s new status as a Democratic darling wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card, but it’s a welcome surprise as the former Representative (R-IL) repeatedly sinks his teeth into Donald Trump.

The new American president has made nothing but selfish decisions completely devoid of empathy or intellect, and Kinzinger’s been among his most vocal critics. It’s only been a few weeks of this absolute mess, and Kinzinger’s been working overtime to call Trump on his crap, and expose the lies trickling down from the very top.

From long before Trump launched his third campaign for president, Kinzinger has been critical. He was a vocal opponent of Trump’s “stolen election” lies in 2020, and that was more than enough to make him an enemy of MAGA. When he went on to endorse Joe Biden’s campaign over the summer of 2024, he became a distinct enemy of 47. From that moment on he was blasted as a traitor, a homosexual (because that’s the worst thing MAGAs can imagine) and a RINO, and people like Marjorie Taylor Greene jotted him down on their blacklist.

None of which seems to have affected Kinzinger much. He’s happy to share his critical Trump views over on CNN, where these days he’s a political commentator, but it’s the 46-year-old’s Twitter takeaways that really take the cake. Like the one he uploaded in early February, as the country was reeling from Elon Musk’s massive overstepping of governmental boundaries, and the damaging impact of tariffs, the realities of which — including higher auto prices — are only just starting to settle in among Americans.

People have been denying the truth of the danger Trump poses for years, but we’re seeing reality strike with each fresh decision. He said he wouldn’t pursue Project 2025, but many of its architects now reside in his cabinet, he said tariffs wouldn’t hurt Americans and now car prices have rocketed by thousands of dollars, he said grocery prices would go down, but instead citizens are paying more than ever for a carton of eggs. It can be hard to keep track of all Trump’s new targets, but Kinzinger was kind enough to deliver a haunting reminder of what’s yet to come.

“As Trump steals our data, fires cops, releases his violent inmates onto our streets, and raises all of our grocery costs…remember this: It’s a hell of a lot easier and cheaper to defend freedom than to get it back once it’s taken,” Kinzinger wrote, before delivering a dire warning about Trump’s plans for the future in just five words.

“He’s coming for your freedom.”

That sign-off is certainly stress-inducing, and it’s largely because Kinzinger’s words strike so true. Donald Trump is hard at work dismantling government institutions, targeting critical staffers, and empowering anyone willing to sell their souls for a chance to kiss the ring. He’s changing this country from the inside out, and Kinzinger is exactly right to warn us of what’s coming next.

It’s scary verbage, and that by itself will provoke many to dismiss Kinzinger’s words; we don’t want to confront the very real danger Trump poses to this nation, so we laugh off statements like Kinzinger’s as excessive, as overreactions, as fear-mongering. But that’s not what this is: this is the truth. Trump truly is coming for our freedoms, and the reactions of many Americans recalls a key bit of writing out of 1946 by Martin Niemöller. The German theologian wrote a well-worn bit of confessional prose as the dust was settling after WWII, and it rings terrifyingly true today.

“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”

You’ve probably read it before, but read it again. Read it again and recall that you may not be trans, or gay, or an immigrant, or a woman, or even a Democrat. But you are an American, and when Trump runs out of targets, you may just be next on the chopping block.

