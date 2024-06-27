Marjorie Taylor Greene likening Adam Kinzinger’s Biden endorsement to homosexuality is a new level of scuzz, even for her

We all know that Marjorie Taylor Greene would blindly follow Donald Trump anywhere – if that man jumped off a cliff she would be the first to leap after him, and at this rate it really does look like the edge of the cliff is where Trump’s campaign is taking us.

Loyalty is one thing, but ignoring the facts and deluding yourself into believing Trump’s return would be a good thing for the country is just plain stupid, but then again that’s nothing new for ol’ Marj. Luckily many are seeing sense and are stepping off this crazy train, even if it means supporting the candidate of the opposing party.

Who is Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger is a political commentator for CNN and was a Republican representative in Illinois until 2023. He was one of ten others from his party who voted in favor of impeaching Trump for inciting the January 6 riots and voted in favor of creating the select committee that investigated the 2021 incident.

We all know how Marjorie feels about the select committee and the January 6 riots so it follows that these two would butt heads. In fact they have been arguing with each other for years – back in 2022, while speaking to CNN, Kinzinger called out Marjorie for her stance on Ukraine telling her, “You have never sacrificed for a thing in your life.”

Of course, the most recent offense in Greene’s eyes is Kinzinger’s decision to support Joe Biden rather than his own party’s candidate. In a post to X formerly Twitter, she called out her peer and, like the utterly immature and petty soul she is, had to throw in some homophobia in there as well.

Oh look, Kinzinger finally came out of the closet.



As usual, we knew all along, so not a surprise and none of us care. pic.twitter.com/e9Sjj5z6fv — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 26, 2024

Explaining his reasoning for supporting Biden, Kinzinger claims it’s due to his “unwavering support of democracy.” There are concerns with regard to the Republican approach to democracy, with Project 2025 threatening the future of US politics as a whole. If people like Kinzinger are calling Trump un-democratic then you know things are bad.

Greene’s response to Kinzinger’s endorsement isn’t a surprise, despite being on the same side, they disagree on almost everything, (except maybe guns). The blatant homophobia is definitely on another level of scummy though, even for her. Let this be a lesson, as impossible as it seems, Marjorie is always capable of sinking lower.

Responding to her post, @MonitorFake asked, “Why would any self-respecting true Republican endorse a MAGA cult leader with 34 felony convictions and another 54 felony charges awaiting trial?” They make a logical point, but logic has never really been MTJ’s strong point. At this point she’s far too deep in the MAGA cult to ever listen to reason. We can only hope that when she and Trump go over that cliff they don’t drag the rest of us down with them.

