Absolute clown Marjorie Taylor Greene is still treating Donald Trump like Jesus as she urges country to ‘fully unite behind him’

Remember when Donald Trump released those MAGA edition Bibles at Easter? Do we know if somebody hit Marjorie Taylor Greene over the head with one and now she believes that the former president is the reincarnation of Christ? Because it’s kind of starting to look like that.

In her never-ending quest to prove that she is the Mary Magdalene of the Satantic church that is Trump’s inner circle, Marjorie continues to act like the sun shines out of Trump’s every orifice despite his recently being found guilty on 34 felony counts. Presumably to that she would say that Jesus was also found guilty by the Romans… because she certainly seems convinced with all of the shriveled walnut that she calls her heart that Trump is the savior of humanity.

“I’m looking forward to seeing President Trump this morning in Washington DC at our GOP Conference meeting,” Taylor Greene posted on X in the early hours of June 13. “It’s about time Republicans fully unite behind him.”

On a side note, is it just me, or does Donald always seem as intensely unhappy to be around MTG as the rest of us would be? The body language, facial expressions, and composition of the above photo all conspire to make this apparent meeting between two trusted colleagues seem more like an awkward encounter between a giddy fan and a bored celebrity at Comic-Con. That’ll be 75$ dollars for the photo, Marj. $30 extra if you want it signed!

Understandably, the replies to MTG’s tweet are filled with those quite rightly incensed by… Well, pretty much everything she’s ever done during her time in office. “You are not for law and order, and you have fielty to one man, not the constitution,” one blasted. “I thought we were the party of principles, not personalities,” wrote one betrayed, anti-Trump Republican.

Others, however, were able to see the darkly funny side. “I’m voting for a felon for 2024!” mocked another. Meanwhile, one hero X user is clearly at the end of their tether with Taylor Greene’s incessant Trump worship: “Stop comparing him to Jesus, you absolute clown.”

And, really, what else is there to say but… Amen to that!

