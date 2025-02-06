‘First term toilet paper, second term eggs’: Costco eggs disappear in minutes as Trump’s rotten policies reach a new level of stink

Remember the good old days when you could buy eggs at the grocery store for a reasonable price, enjoy a delicious omelet on a Saturday morning, and Donald Trump wasn’t the president for a second term? Now egg prices are higher than ever (if people can even find them) and one recent shopping experience at Costco proves how misguided Trump’s policies are.

One Redditor posted in the mildly infuriating subreddit, “Eggs were gone in less than 10 minutes at Costco.” The video shared is alarming. In it, you can see mounds of available egg cartons, and it seems there should be more than enough to go around, but as one man hoards an entire grocery cart full of egg cartons, other customers scramble to grab a carton before it’s too late.

Several people commented that they’ve experienced the same thing. One wrote, “My costco had a 3 carton limit today. They were running out at about noon.” Another said that restaurant owners could have been stocking up. One Redditor made a depressing comparison to those grim 2020 days: “First term toilet paper, second term eggs.”

But wait. Weren’t eggs and other groceries supposed to be cheaper under Trump? Isn’t that what he promised? As CNN reported, Trump’s Aug. 2024 statement “When I win, I will immediately bring prices down, starting on Day One” isn’t working out that way. CNN noted that JD Vance said in Jan. 2025, “Prices are going to come down, but it’s going to take a little bit of time.” If politicians claim they’ll put certain policies in place and then those don’t happen, it’s easy and convenient to say that everyone has to just wait.

Eggs are in the spotlight because they’ve been getting steadily more costly and because they’re a daily staple no one thought would become such a hot topic. CBS News reported that eggs will cost even more this year. Last year, 12 grade-A, large eggs were $2.51 on average, and that number went up to $3.65 in Nov. 2024. Then, they were $4.15 in Dec. 2024. And if you wanted to just eat eggs in a restaurant instead of paying such high prices at the supermarket, that cost is increasing, too. Waffle House is now asking for a $0.50 surcharge for each egg. The company’s statement to CNN reads, “The continuing egg shortage caused by HPAI (bird flu) has caused a dramatic increase in egg prices.” As restaurant owners have pointed out, they now have to be careful about accidentally breaking eggs. Diners and other breakfast places have it the hardest since eggs are in so many things, including French toast, batters, etc.

Although Trump believes he’s so fantastic and superhuman that he can achieve anything he claims, if people wanted to grade him on his vow to lower grocery costs, they would call him a loser (to use language he understands). It’s unfair that people have to worry about being able to afford something as basic as a dozen eggs along with all the other evil policies Trump is focused on. Or perhaps Elon Musk will make groceries more affordable since he seems to be in charge now.

Of course, now that Trump is still convinced tariffs are the way to go, food will continue to be more expensive. That includes avocados, which are imported from Mexico. Considering avocados already break the bank, that’s bad news. So, now that eggs cost a million dollars (when you can locate a carton, that is) and avocados could become totally unaffordable, say goodbye to veggie scrambles and avocado toast. Is any breakfast food safe from Trump’s ridiculous ideas?





