Adam Kinzinger has an important update on why Trump is the ‘BIGGEST SISSY!’

Adam Kinzinger has responded in classic fashion amid reports that president Donald Trump has shut down a U.S. military base in Greece.

For context, Greek media outlets recently reported that Trump had instructed the closure of a U.S. military hub situated in the Greek region of Alexandroupoli. The base has historically been a key logistical site for both U.S. and NATO operations throughout southeastern Europe, so its possible closure raised serious concerns among Greek officials.

According to Greek media, Trump’s decision to dismantle the military presence in Alexandroupoli came after a joint… pic.twitter.com/EkI6MNDpnR — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) February 24, 2025

Since the Alexandroupoli base has been a source of contention for both Russia and Turkey—the latter of whom has long opposed U.S. military operations in the region—Greek media reported that Trump’s move to dismantle its military presence in Greece was at the behest of respective Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Greek reports also noted that, if requested by Putin and Erdogan, Trump’s decision represents a diplomatic concession that could alter the balance of power in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Greek outlets also reported the move as a strategic loss for Greece, which has worked to strengthen its military ties with the U.S. in recent years. The Alexandroupoli base plays a role in supporting NATO’s presence in Eastern Europe, but Trump’s reported move to dismantle it, especially at the request of Putin, has caught the ire of Kinzinger. “If this is true Trump is the BIGGEST SISSY!” the politician and commentator wrote on X, adding that the president is “so scared of everyone!”

So scared of everyone! https://t.co/2IgyyPxqkw — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) February 24, 2025

It marks the most recent time Kinzinger — a Republican who voiced support for Kamala Harris and has long denounced MAGA and its leader — has criticized Trump for his stance on Putin. Earlier this month, Kinzinger delivered a similar sentiment of Trump’s seeming subservience to the dictator, describing him as a “weak boy” in regards to his comments on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As a reminder, Trump suggested it was Ukraine that started the war, and had the gall to label President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a “dictator.”

That lives up to the sentiment Kinzinger uses to describe Trump’s approach to Russia, but the president did his best to refute claims of the Alexandroupoli base’s closure. During a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump was asked by a reporter if he planned to close the military hub, to which he replied that the Greek media reports were “not a correct story.”

According to reports earlier today from the Greek newspaper Dimokratia, U.S. President Donald J. Trump has ordered the end of the American military presence in Alexandroupoli, Greece; including the shutdown of a major base near the Port of Alexandroupoli, which has been used as a… pic.twitter.com/Z3s7g28vbY — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 24, 2025

In any case, it is far from the first time Kinzinger has taken square aim at Trump. Just this week, he told the president to “quiet, fatso” as he celebrated his appointment of far-right podcaster Dan Bongino as deputy director of the FBI, and before that, he urged Democrats to “do something” about Trump’s Elon Musk-led infiltration of the Treasury. Elsewhere, he delivered a MAGAnomics lesson for those still in favor of Trump’s tariffs policies, and again told the president to be “quiet” amid his baffling response to the Potomac mid-air collision.

Even Kinzinger’s wife, Sofia, has joined in on the criticism, directing it Nancy Mace’s way in response to Trump’s comments about military aid. Of course, Kinzinger’s denunciation of Trump has seen a rebuke from Marjorie Taylor Greene, which is actually a sign that he must be doing something right.

