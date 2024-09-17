Who is Ryan Wesley Routh? The would-be assassin’s shocking criminal history and political beliefs explained

For the second time in as many months, an apparent attempt has been made on Donald Trump’s life. The man behind the botched attempt on the former president, Ryan Wesley Routh, was apprehended on September 15th, but what do we know about the would-be assassin?

Routh currently remains in custody after arriving at the Trump National Golf Club, armed with an AK-47-style assault rifle. According to an article from BBC News, a secret service agent spotted the barrel of the gun poking through the bushes and fired, prompting Routh to flee the scene before he even had Trump in his sights.

Who is Ryan Wesley Routh?

The former roofing contractor turned would-be assassin originally hails from North Carolina, although the 58-year-old moved to Hawaii in recent years. In terms of his past, Routh has quite the history of criminal convictions starting all the way back in the nineties, with charges for stolen goods. In 2002, Routh was charged with possession of a fully automatic machine gun. According to a local newspaper, Routh barricaded himself inside a business and had a three-hour standoff with police.

There are even more instances of Routh committing crimes, such as a hit-and-run, resisting arrest, and even a case of indecent exposure, according to an article from TMZ. People who had met him in person had differing opinions; a former neighbor described him as a “sweetheart,” while those who knew him through his voluntary work claimed he was “extremely shady,” reports the New York Post.

Ryan Wesley Routh’s connection to Ukraine

Prior to this incident, Routh had been very vocal about his political beliefs. While he did vote for Donald Trump in 2016, it seems his opinion on the former president had shifted dramatically in recent years. He often shared his thoughts via Facebook, and even self-published his own book on the ongoing war in Ukraine. The book, titled Ukraine: The Unwinnable War was reportedly critical of multiple politicians including Trump — it is no longer available for purchase.

Routh was so passionate about Ukraine that he actually flew out there to assist in the fighting in 2023. However, this didn’t exactly pan out like he had planned, as he was rejected due to his age and lack of real combat experience. The more serious foreign fighters labeled him a “wack job” and a “crazy idiot.” After this setback, Routh decided to try and recruit former Afghan soldiers to fight in Ukraine instead.

Why did Routh try to assassinate Trump?

Although Routh had initially voted for Trump eight years ago, it seems the former president’s actions in office angered the gunman. In his book he admits he made a mistake in voting for Trump after he pulled out of the nuclear agreement with Iran, even going as far as to invite Iran “to assassinate Trump as well as me for that error in judgment and the dismantling of the deal.” Trump’s stance on Ukraine no doubt only fanned the flames of Routh’s contempt for him, but for now, we’ll have to wait and see what the failed hitman has to say for himself in the coming days.

