‘This is simple cruelty dressed up as policy’: Barbra Streisand underlines one of the most heartbreaking aspects of Donald Trump’s Project 2025

Doing the world a favor by refusing to let up on Donald Trump, Barbra Streisand has reminded us of the former president’s ties to Project 2025 with a poignant message of the dangerous implications it could entail.

For those who think Project 2025 is simply the name of an upcoming dystopian movie, well… it kind of is, or at least it could potentially be if Trump wins the presidential election in November. Project 2025 is essentially a nearly 1000-page document that lays out a plan to completely overhaul the federal government with controversial conservative ideals if Trump is elected again.

While he has since distanced himself from the policy and claimed he knew “nothing” of it, Trump has longstanding ties with the architects behind Project 2025, including its foreword writer, and now his running mate, JD Vance.

While Trump might like us to forget his affiliation with Project 2025, that won’t happen on Streisand’s watch. Taking to X today, the actress quoted Trump’s previous praise for the conservative road map, while underscoring what is perhaps its most heartbreaking provision.

Trump says Project 2025 has “many fine ideas.” One of these “fine ideas” is to eliminate free school lunches. Feeding hungry children so they can learn in their view is “an entitlement.” This is simple cruelty dressed up as policy. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 13, 2024

Streisand singled out one specific Project 2025 policy, which plans to remove a free school lunch program for students in rural and low income districts. “Trump says Project 2025 has ‘many fine ideas,’” Streisand wrote, “one of these ‘fine ideas’ is to eliminate free school lunches.” The Funny Girl star went on to criticize Project 2025 for considering free school lunch as “an entitlement,” saying the manoeuvre is “simple cruelty dressed up as policy.”

Cruelty is the point, isn’t it? — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) August 13, 2024

Streisand’s post caught the attention of Joy Behar, who said that “cruelty is the point” of Project 2025. For context, the Biden-Harris administration announced in April that it was expanding the nation’s free school lunch program, while Kamala Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz, broke ground by providing universal free breakfast and lunch for all Minnesota students.

Project 2025, for some reason, has an aversion to kids having full tummies, with plans to eliminate the Head Start program that outlines school lunch policies. Of course, we’ve come to expect this kind of flawless delivery from Streisand (not just because she’s also a singer), who has voiced her praise for Joe Biden and has eloquently described Trump as a “vitriolic narcissist.”

However, you don’t need amazing pipes to call out Project 2025, which is a far-right masterplan authored by a bunch of folks who clearly aren’t masters of anything. Since when did fascists start hating lunch so much?

