‘He’s a carbon copy of Trump’: Joy Behar breaks down how many new voters former Trump-basher JD Vance WON’T be bringing in

The View co-host Joy Behar has shared her thoughts on vice presidential candidate JD Vance, describing the selection of Donald Trump’s running mate as “good news for Democrats.”

Recommended Videos

While the assessment of the Ohio senator might seem somewhat puzzling given his views on abortion, same-sex marriage and climate change, Behar went on to explain that the choice to run with Vance is ultimately a good thing because “he’s a carbon copy of Trump.” Behar, who is notorious for pulling no punches when sharing her views on Trump, said Vance’s similarity to Trump means he won’t “bring in” new voters.

According to Behar, Vance and Trump’s aligned political stances won’t help the Republican party appeal to demographics like “the suburban mom, the girl who needs an abortion, [or] the gay people who want to retain their rights.” She continued: “So what exactly did [Trump] accomplish?” Even fellow co-host Alyssa Farah, who served as Trump’s assistant in 2020, seemed to agree with Behar’s comments.

Behar went on to criticize Vance’s views on women’s issues, specifically lambasting his stance on abortion and whether people in unhappy marriages should stay married. Vance has spoken in the past about increased divorce rates and has stood against people leaving marriages, even in cases where they are violent. Referencing her work for The Retreat — a safe haven for women escaping abusive relationships — Behar denounced Vance’s views on these matters as “completely distorted.”

The newfound alignment of Trump and Vance seems to fly in the face of the latter’s previous views, since he has been on the record describing Trump as, among other things, “a cynical a**hole,” “America’s Hitler,”“noxious [and] reprehensible” and a “terrible candidate.” It reads like the many expletive insults hurled by Selina Meyer of Veep (here’s hoping Julia Louis-Dreyfus joins the race), but I guess Vance just had a change of heart?

Backtracking on these comments earlier this month (the faint whiff of the EEOB was just too enticing), Vance said he “was wrong about Donald Trump. I didn’t think he was going to be a good president; but he was a great president.”

Regardless of where he stands regarding Trump, it’s a sure thing Vance will now catch the ire of The View, whose hosts have, over the years, slammed the toilets in Trump’s hotels, applauded Robert DeNiro’s comparison of Trump to Hitler, and said they were so excited about Trump’s conviction that they peed themselves.

Where is Selena Meyer when we need her?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy