‘Now I can’t unsee it’: JD Vance already has a new nickname and once you hear it, you may never see him the same way again

After weeks of leaving voters dangling in the wind, Donald Trump has finally selected a running mate. It’s a repeat of 2016, with the Republican camp selecting a “straight and narrow” VP to level out some of Trump’s bananas rhetoric. Unfortunately for those of us who aren’t riding the Trump Train, the selected VP, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) is barely less vitriolic than his presidential counterpart.

After taking office a little more than a year ago, the 38-year-old is somehow qualified to be first in line for the highest office in the nation, should any harm befall Trump. But despite his previous derogatory comments toward the disgraced former president, the junior senator is just as toxic. But hey, at least his racist views had led to one of the best nicknames the internet could offer.

Someone said he looked like a racist care bear and now I can’t unsee it. 😭 pic.twitter.com/M5imYJTrzk — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) July 16, 2024

Special council and verified Twitter user, Jack E Smith posted his hot take to X.com, “Someone said he looked like a racist care bear and now I can’t unsee it.”

Before you feel a lick of empathy for the horrifically underqualified senator, take a look at his 2022 campaign video. Despite his marriage to an Indian-American lawyer who actively practices her Hindu faith and gave him three beautiful mixed race children, he has some pretty terrible views on immigrants — but only those coming form south of the border. According to the New York Times, the script was written by Vance himself, so we know the diatribe comes from his xenophobic mind.

Staring into the camera Vance begins, “Are you a racist? Do you hate Mexicans?” before launching into exactly how racist he is. The Ohioan claimed Mexico was running drugs across the border to ruin, in particular, his great state. Why exactly his claims that cartels were commuting 20-plus hours from the border to Ohio got him elected is beyond us, but he’s clearly not alone in the delusion.

X users were unimpressed with the new VP, but loved the catchy new nickname. Plenty threw their own opinions into the ring.

“He looks like Zach Galifianakis from “The Candidate.”

“He looks like a confident youth pastor unaware of an investigation.”

“Klan Bear was never a big seller.”

If the Trump campaign could find a way to make money off of “KKKare bear,” we’ve no doubt they would try. Heck, I can even see them releasing a line of Care Bear related merch. Users have even picked out what his defining symbol would be, “His care bear chest symbol is a swastikkka.”

Vance is the worst kind of flip-flopping hypocrite. From a “Never Trumper” to Trump’s number one stooge, he’s turned his back having a mind of his own. There are plenty of rumors swirling online that Vance is the pick for wealthy elites like Elon Musk and Peter Thiel, but at the end of the day, how does the Ohioan think he differs from former Vice President Mike Pence? If, god forbid, Trump ever gets elected again, there is no way Vance’s head doesn’t end up on the block just like his predecessor. Somehow “hang J.D. Vance” just doesn’t have the same ring.

