Who is J.D. Vance’s wife?

James David Vance — known as J.D. Vance — once called Donald Trump “a cynical a**hole like Nixon” and “America’s Hitler” in a private message on Facebook. He’s now the orange lunatic’s running mate and the Republican Party’s nominee for vice president in the 2024 election — and if that doesn’t epitomize the craziness of modern politics, nothing will.

Born on Aug. 2, 1984, in Middletown, Ohio, 39-year-old Vance’s background is that of an author, venture capitalist, and politician. He has been a junior United States senator in his home state since 2023.

Throughout his career, his wife has regularly been seen by his side and was recently seen applauding enthusiastically when he was nominated by voice vote as Trump’s running mate. But who is J.D. Vance married to?

Who is J.D. Vance married to?

J.D. Vance is married to Usha Chilukuri. Born on Jan. 6, 1986, in the suburbs of San Diego, California, 38-year-old Usha is the daughter of Telugu-speaking immigrants from Andhra Pradesh, India. Her parents, Krish and Lakshmi Chilukuri are professors, so she comes from good stock.

Usha met J.D. Vance as his classmate at Yale Law School in 2013. Their romance was a whirlwind; a year later, in 2014, the couple got married. With Usha being a practicing Hindu and J.D. being a Roman Catholic, their wedding ceremony in Kentucky was an interfaith affair.

She is highly educated — besides having two stints at Yale, she gained a master’s degree in philosophy from the University of Cambridge — and a hugely successful woman in her own right. Now a trial lawyer, she’s a former judicial clerk. Until July 2024, she worked for law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP (as per ABC), having been admitted to the DC Bar in May 2019.

According to People, J.D. and Usha Vance have three children together; Ewan, 6, Vivek, 4, and Mirabel, 2.

