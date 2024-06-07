Donald Trump
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

Running mate incoming: Convicted felon Donald Trump reveals when he’s going to announce the Beavis to his Butt-Head

Oh great. Another one.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: Jun 7, 2024 01:43 pm

The official announcement of Donald Trump‘s 2024 running mate is impending, forcing people to come to grips with the fact that soon there will be two of them.

Recommended Videos

I in no way intend to compliment Mike Pence here, but the bland jar of mayonnaise Trump ran with the first time around was a refreshingly mild addition to the insanity that is Donald J. Trump. There’s essentially no way the would-be dictator will repeat what he sees as a mistake in choosing someone with a minor amount of reason again, unfortunately, which all but guarantees that someone as utterly unhinged as Trump is set to join him on the ballot.

The flaming bag of feces that is the Republican candidate for president told TV psychologist Dr. Phil in a Thursday interview that he intends to make the announcement at the Republican National Convention in mid-July.

“I can’t yet, but we have some very good people. I’m going to do it in the convention,” Trump said when Dr. Phil asked who his Vice President will be, per CNN. This leaves Americans with a few more blissful weeks before we discover which empty-headed sycophant will lick Trump’s boots straight to the ballot box.

High on the list of incomprehensible idiots in the running are his former opponent and a man he once called a “nervous basket case,” Marco Rubio, along with Arkansas’ Tom Cotton, Ohio’s J.D. Vance, South Carolina’s Tim Scott, and South Dakota governor Doug Burgum. They’re joined by New York Republican Elise Stefanik and, of course, at least one Florida politician in Byron Donalds.

The entire group shares one hateful brain cell between themselves, but no one expected Trump to choose someone reasonable. Then they wouldn’t do his bidding without question, which is the only thing he’s looking for — not experience, or intelligence, or actual leadership potential. Loyalty is all Trump demands of his followers, and make no mistake, his running mate will be nothing more than his chief follower. Not a partner, but a minion to echo his talking points, take the blame for his bad decisions, and maybe change his diaper mid-way through every presidential address.

That’s if Trump makes his way into office, of course, a nightmare we can still prevent if there’s any good left in the world. The man is officially a convicted felon, his track record as a businessman and politician are equally appalling, and he’s singlehandedly proven just how broken our political system is. He is the worst possible option for president, and there’s no running mate that will ever make him even close to competent enough to run this country anywhere but straight to hell.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article ‘If you’re thinking about having a baby, just remember…’: Mom’s morning is ruined by son dying himself purple and becoming a mini-Thanos
TikTok screenshots via Ash 2.0
TikTok screenshots via Ash 2.0
TikTok screenshots via Ash 2.0
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘If you’re thinking about having a baby, just remember…’: Mom’s morning is ruined by son dying himself purple and becoming a mini-Thanos
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 7, 2024
Read Article ‘I’m actually scared of her’: Artist accidentally paints the most terrifying portrait since ‘Ghostbusters 2’ and now none of us can sleep
Gilliansghost
Gilliansghost
Gilliansghost
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘I’m actually scared of her’: Artist accidentally paints the most terrifying portrait since ‘Ghostbusters 2’ and now none of us can sleep
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 7, 2024
Read Article ‘That’s a crazy thing to ask’: Woman’s job interview takes offensive turn when interviewer asks shockingly rude question
Screengrabs of Madison Beard's TikTok video.
Screengrabs of Madison Beard's TikTok video.
Screengrabs of Madison Beard's TikTok video.
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘That’s a crazy thing to ask’: Woman’s job interview takes offensive turn when interviewer asks shockingly rude question
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra Jun 7, 2024
Read Article You know things are bad for Donald Trump when even Kohl’s won’t sponsor him
Donald Trump Kohl's Getty
Donald Trump Kohl's Getty
Donald Trump Kohl's Getty
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
You know things are bad for Donald Trump when even Kohl’s won’t sponsor him
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Jun 7, 2024
Read Article Prince William gassed with orange smoke at Duke of Westminster’s wedding that Prince Harry conveniently missed
CHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 07: Prince William, Prince of Wales departs the wedding of The Duke of Westminster and Olivia Grosvenor, Duchess of Westminster at Chester Cathedral on June 07, 2024 in Chester, England.
CHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 07: Prince William, Prince of Wales departs the wedding of The Duke of Westminster and Olivia Grosvenor, Duchess of Westminster at Chester Cathedral on June 07, 2024 in Chester, England.
CHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 07: Prince William, Prince of Wales departs the wedding of The Duke of Westminster and Olivia Grosvenor, Duchess of Westminster at Chester Cathedral on June 07, 2024 in Chester, England.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Prince William gassed with orange smoke at Duke of Westminster’s wedding that Prince Harry conveniently missed
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘If you’re thinking about having a baby, just remember…’: Mom’s morning is ruined by son dying himself purple and becoming a mini-Thanos
TikTok screenshots via Ash 2.0
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘If you’re thinking about having a baby, just remember…’: Mom’s morning is ruined by son dying himself purple and becoming a mini-Thanos
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 7, 2024
Read Article ‘I’m actually scared of her’: Artist accidentally paints the most terrifying portrait since ‘Ghostbusters 2’ and now none of us can sleep
Gilliansghost
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘I’m actually scared of her’: Artist accidentally paints the most terrifying portrait since ‘Ghostbusters 2’ and now none of us can sleep
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 7, 2024
Read Article ‘That’s a crazy thing to ask’: Woman’s job interview takes offensive turn when interviewer asks shockingly rude question
Screengrabs of Madison Beard's TikTok video.
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘That’s a crazy thing to ask’: Woman’s job interview takes offensive turn when interviewer asks shockingly rude question
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra Jun 7, 2024
Read Article You know things are bad for Donald Trump when even Kohl’s won’t sponsor him
Donald Trump Kohl's Getty
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
You know things are bad for Donald Trump when even Kohl’s won’t sponsor him
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Jun 7, 2024
Read Article Prince William gassed with orange smoke at Duke of Westminster’s wedding that Prince Harry conveniently missed
CHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 07: Prince William, Prince of Wales departs the wedding of The Duke of Westminster and Olivia Grosvenor, Duchess of Westminster at Chester Cathedral on June 07, 2024 in Chester, England.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Prince William gassed with orange smoke at Duke of Westminster’s wedding that Prince Harry conveniently missed
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 7, 2024
Author
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.