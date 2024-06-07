I have been begging, pleading, and practically yelling’: Marjorie Taylor Greene warns that all Republicans are good for these days is powdering wigs

It must be getting pretty lonely for Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene – watching all her criminal friends finally face the consequences of their actions can’t be easy.

In her latest breakdown on X, Georgia’s GOP representative made a lengthy statement defending Steve Bannon, you know, the guy who was heavily involved in the Jan. 6 riots and stole a bunch of donations from Republicans. In May he was convicted of being in contempt of Congress after failing to comply with a subpoena from the House January 6 Committee.

Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks everything is a conspiracy

Bannon’s conviction will see him behind bars for four months and although he appealed the decision it looks like he’ll begin his sentence on July 1st. As you’d expect, the former chairman of Breitbart News has a ton of rabid supporters who will scream the roof down about a plot from Biden and his party to weaponize the justice system to take down political opponents. One of the most vocal people screaming about this is – you guessed it – good ol’ Marj.

Steve Bannon is being sent to prison July 1st for a bogus contempt of congress charge from Nancy Pelosi’s FAKE Jan 6th committee that was set up against House rules.



I have been begging, pleading, and practically yelling at my Republican House colleagues and our Speaker to DO… pic.twitter.com/Q6PdL6D2FC — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 6, 2024

The post certainly has a tinge of the unhinged, after Donald Trump’s conviction at the end of May and now the reality that her good friend Steve Bannon is likely going to jail, it must feel like the walls are closing in. Greene hasn’t been shy about her support of Bannon, even appearing on his podcast to enjoy their favorite pastime of spreading misinformation online.

Marj calls on her fellow Republicans and speaker Mike Johson to “DO SOMETHING to stop the weaponized government.” Bear in mind, Bannon literally stole money from Republicans with his fraudulent “We Build The Wall” fundraiser. The rest of the rant is filled with conspiratorial rhetoric, calling out the “FAKE” Jan 6th committee.

Towards the end the whole thing veers over the edge as Greene envisions a dystopian world where Democrats “gun down patriotic Americans in the streets,” remind me who are the ones obsessed with guns again?

MTG has also strongly denied the fact that the Jan. 6 riots were anything more than a peaceful protest so obviously this woman is living in a land of delusion, but we’ve all known that for a long time now. Now that her sanity is hanging by a thread (although she didn’t have all that much to begin with) pretty soon she’ll resort to screaming whenever she sees Joe Biden’s “evil” smile.

