NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 04: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) walks through the crowd gathered outside the courthouse where former U.S. President Donald Trump will arrive later in the day for his arraignment on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Category:
News
Politics

I have been begging, pleading, and practically yelling’: Marjorie Taylor Greene warns that all Republicans are good for these days is powdering wigs

She's just screaming into the void at this point.
Jordan Collins
|
Published: Jun 7, 2024 08:34 am

It must be getting pretty lonely for Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene – watching all her criminal friends finally face the consequences of their actions can’t be easy.

In her latest breakdown on X, Georgia’s GOP representative made a lengthy statement defending Steve Bannon, you know, the guy who was heavily involved in the Jan. 6 riots and stole a bunch of donations from Republicans. In May he was convicted of being in contempt of Congress after failing to comply with a subpoena from the House January 6 Committee.

Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks everything is a conspiracy

Bannon’s conviction will see him behind bars for four months and although he appealed the decision it looks like he’ll begin his sentence on July 1st. As you’d expect, the former chairman of Breitbart News has a ton of rabid supporters who will scream the roof down about a plot from Biden and his party to weaponize the justice system to take down political opponents. One of the most vocal people screaming about this is – you guessed it – good ol’ Marj.

The post certainly has a tinge of the unhinged, after Donald Trump’s conviction at the end of May and now the reality that her good friend Steve Bannon is likely going to jail, it must feel like the walls are closing in. Greene hasn’t been shy about her support of Bannon, even appearing on his podcast to enjoy their favorite pastime of spreading misinformation online.

Marj calls on her fellow Republicans and speaker Mike Johson to “DO SOMETHING to stop the weaponized government.” Bear in mind, Bannon literally stole money from Republicans with his fraudulent “We Build The Wall” fundraiser. The rest of the rant is filled with conspiratorial rhetoric, calling out the “FAKE” Jan 6th committee.

Towards the end the whole thing veers over the edge as Greene envisions a dystopian world where Democrats “gun down patriotic Americans in the streets,” remind me who are the ones obsessed with guns again? 

MTG has also strongly denied the fact that the Jan. 6 riots were anything more than a peaceful protest so obviously this woman is living in a land of delusion, but we’ve all known that for a long time now. Now that her sanity is hanging by a thread (although she didn’t have all that much to begin with) pretty soon she’ll resort to screaming whenever she sees Joe Biden’s “evil” smile.

Jordan Collins
Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.