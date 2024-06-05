Stephen King reveals how many points Donald Trump has lost since becoming a convicted felon

Horror writer Stephen King is not one to hold his tongue, and he’s also never been afraid to go after Donald Trump online. His latest broadside against the felonious former president involves how Trump’s recent convictions for falsifying business records has affected his chances at reelection.

King took to his favorite social media method, tweeting, to let people know just what’s happening. In a tweet that is just shy of one million views and with more than 20,000 likes, King reveals what the latest polling suggests for the former president.

Polling suggests Trump has lost 6 points since his conviction. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 4, 2024

King says Trump lost six points, according to polling. He doesn’t, however, cite any sources, so let’s see if we can track some down. Recently, ABC News published an article called “How Trump’s guilty verdict will impact the 2024 presidential election.”

While yes, it looks like Trump loses six points of support post conviction, that doesn’t mean people are switching over to Biden in droves. In fact, Biden only gains about a point. The other five points go in the “someone else” or “undecided” column.

This isn’t necessarily positive news. The thinking behind the polling is that the conviction has temporarily turned off Trump supporters, but they won’t switch to Biden and they could simply abstain from voting or even vote for Robert Kennedy Jr.

Unfortunately, there is a precedent for this. If we look back to October 2016, Trump took a big hit following the release of the infamous Access Hollywood tape where Trump described how he likes to sexually assault women. He only lost about a point when the tape came out, and in three weeks he was polling even higher than before.

King, like many others, love to trumpet the idea that Trump is losing popularity and supporters, but history tells us that may not be the case. Still, in a tight race, a one point lead for Biden could potentially end up deciding the election. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the convictions were the death knell to the Trump campaign everyone hoped they would be.

