Joy Behar on Donald Trump felony conviction
Photo via Getty Images/ABC
Category:
Politics
News
TV

‘I started leaking a little bit’: Joy Behar reveals what she was doing when she found out about Donald Trump’s conviction

Behar was so overjoyed at the news she lost control of her bodily functions.
Jon Silman
Jon Silman
|
Published: Jun 1, 2024 09:07 am

Liberals everywhere breathed a collective sigh of relief as the MAGA Republicans whined about their orange leader Donald Trump not only losing his court case but also being branded a criminal. Joy Behar, one of the hosts on the popular ABC show The View, revealed just what she was up to when the news came in.

Recommended Videos

Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in an attempt to hide a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. The historic news sent shockwaves around the world since this was the first time a former president had ever been convicted of a crime. So just what was Behar doing when this epic update hit the airwaves?

In a conversation with fellow host Whoopi Goldberg, Behar explained that she was in “Costco buying, you know, 10 boxes of Keurig coffee” when her watch started to buzz. She glanced at it and saw the news and “got so excited, [she] started leaking a bit.”

Never one to pass up an opportunity for a joke, Goldberg quipped: “So you’re the leaker?”

“I’m the leaker!” Behar said gleefully. Then she started talking about what Trump would, and did, do in response to the convictions. “They’re gonna say it’s rigged ⏤ this is rigged, that’s rigged, Brian’s rigged, we’re rigged. Everything’s rigged.”

Sure enough, that’s the Trump playbook: Blame the other guy and claim to be the victim. Behar then pointed out that claiming a trial is rigged is pretty hard when “there was a jury of 12” and “they all to a person said he was guilty on all 34 counts.”

There was even a juror that “only read Truth Social – not Fox, CNN, or The View” and that juror also found Trump to be guilty,” Behar said. “Excuse me, Donald. It’s not rigged, okay? It’s not.” *sigh* If only Trump had the brain cells to understand that.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Spirit Airlines just turned into Spirit Cruises’: Plane passengers panic en masse when announcer tells them to prepare for a water landing
TravelTMZ
TravelTMZ
TravelTMZ
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘Spirit Airlines just turned into Spirit Cruises’: Plane passengers panic en masse when announcer tells them to prepare for a water landing
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 31, 2024
Read Article What happened to Hoss on ‘Bonanza’
Hoss on Bonanza
Hoss on Bonanza
Hoss on Bonanza
Category: News
News
FYI
FYI
TV
TV
What happened to Hoss on ‘Bonanza’
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 31, 2024
Read Article The 10 best ‘Trump’s guilty’ memes
Donald Trump memes
Donald Trump memes
Donald Trump memes
Category: News
News
Politics
Politics
The 10 best ‘Trump’s guilty’ memes
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 31, 2024
Read Article King Charles can permanently end all Kate Middleton rumors in one strike, but will he take this golden opportunity?
King Charles about Kate Middleton rumors
King Charles about Kate Middleton rumors
King Charles about Kate Middleton rumors
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
King Charles can permanently end all Kate Middleton rumors in one strike, but will he take this golden opportunity?
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi May 31, 2024
Read Article ‘That’s a club dress not a bridesmaid dress’: Bridezilla attacks Maid of Honor for refusing to wear hideous dress, but TikTok knows the truth
Jenperkins9
Jenperkins9
Jenperkins9
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘That’s a club dress not a bridesmaid dress’: Bridezilla attacks Maid of Honor for refusing to wear hideous dress, but TikTok knows the truth
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 31, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Spirit Airlines just turned into Spirit Cruises’: Plane passengers panic en masse when announcer tells them to prepare for a water landing
TravelTMZ
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘Spirit Airlines just turned into Spirit Cruises’: Plane passengers panic en masse when announcer tells them to prepare for a water landing
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 31, 2024
Read Article What happened to Hoss on ‘Bonanza’
Hoss on Bonanza
Category: News
News
FYI
FYI
TV
TV
What happened to Hoss on ‘Bonanza’
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 31, 2024
Read Article The 10 best ‘Trump’s guilty’ memes
Donald Trump memes
Category: News
News
Politics
Politics
The 10 best ‘Trump’s guilty’ memes
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 31, 2024
Read Article King Charles can permanently end all Kate Middleton rumors in one strike, but will he take this golden opportunity?
King Charles about Kate Middleton rumors
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
King Charles can permanently end all Kate Middleton rumors in one strike, but will he take this golden opportunity?
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi May 31, 2024
Read Article ‘That’s a club dress not a bridesmaid dress’: Bridezilla attacks Maid of Honor for refusing to wear hideous dress, but TikTok knows the truth
Jenperkins9
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘That’s a club dress not a bridesmaid dress’: Bridezilla attacks Maid of Honor for refusing to wear hideous dress, but TikTok knows the truth
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 31, 2024
Author
Jon Silman
Jon Silman is a stand-up comic and hard-nosed newspaper reporter (wait, that was the old me). Now he mostly writes about Brie Larson and how the MCU is nose diving faster than that 'Black Adam' movie did. He has a Zelda tattoo (well, Link) and an insatiable love of the show 'Below Deck.'