‘I started leaking a little bit’: Joy Behar reveals what she was doing when she found out about Donald Trump’s conviction

Liberals everywhere breathed a collective sigh of relief as the MAGA Republicans whined about their orange leader Donald Trump not only losing his court case but also being branded a criminal. Joy Behar, one of the hosts on the popular ABC show The View, revealed just what she was up to when the news came in.

Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in an attempt to hide a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. The historic news sent shockwaves around the world since this was the first time a former president had ever been convicted of a crime. So just what was Behar doing when this epic update hit the airwaves?

In a conversation with fellow host Whoopi Goldberg, Behar explained that she was in “Costco buying, you know, 10 boxes of Keurig coffee” when her watch started to buzz. She glanced at it and saw the news and “got so excited, [she] started leaking a bit.”

Never one to pass up an opportunity for a joke, Goldberg quipped: “So you’re the leaker?”

“I’m the leaker!” Behar said gleefully. Then she started talking about what Trump would, and did, do in response to the convictions. “They’re gonna say it’s rigged ⏤ this is rigged, that’s rigged, Brian’s rigged, we’re rigged. Everything’s rigged.”

Sure enough, that’s the Trump playbook: Blame the other guy and claim to be the victim. Behar then pointed out that claiming a trial is rigged is pretty hard when “there was a jury of 12” and “they all to a person said he was guilty on all 34 counts.”

There was even a juror that “only read Truth Social – not Fox, CNN, or The View” and that juror also found Trump to be guilty,” Behar said. “Excuse me, Donald. It’s not rigged, okay? It’s not.” *sigh* If only Trump had the brain cells to understand that.

