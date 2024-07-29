Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Barbra Streisand photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for BSB, Trump photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘It is a recipe for authoritarian theocracy’: Barbra Streisand invites you to internalize these 5 dangerous realities of Donald Trump’s Project 2025

The bid to become an authoritarian in all but name.
Image of Jonathan Wright
Jonathan Wright
|

Published: Jul 29, 2024 05:36 pm

As we continue to sift through Donald Trump‘s populist claims and outright falsehoods, Barbra Streisand is taking a moment to consider the implications of his election, and what some of his more troubling plans would encompass.

Recommended Videos

If four years of Trump being in charge of the largest nuclear football in the world taught us anything, it’s that there are no morally depraved depths to which he wouldn’t sink. In some ways, the Republican presidential campaigner is one of the greatest con artists in history, if for nothing besides convincing millions of people that as the only president in history to have been convicted of a felony, not to mention dozens of other offenses like sexual abuse, defamation, and financial fraud, he actually has their best interests at heart.

But if Trump was simply acting the megalomaniac during his first term, he’s going to be much more unhinged this time around, with the potential intent of using the Executive Office of the President to settle scores and make his powerful associates even more powerful.

The initiative known as Project 2025, in particular, is drawing a lot of attention to itself lately. A set of policy proposals by the right-wing Heritage Foundation, most having been put together by former Trump aides and Republicans closely associated with his cause, Project 2025 aims to consolidate the president’s executive power by essentially replacing tens of thousands of federal civil workers with people loyal to the president.

As you’d expect, this is raising alarm bells everywhere, and the latest person to offer their thoughts on the matter is the legendary Barbra Streisand, who is bringing attention to a few wildly elitist proposals found in Project 2025.

You may find the notion baffling, but putting pressure on the middle class and giving billionaires tax leeway is something Trump has already tried before. And I think if you go through the mandate, this will be among the least concerning things in there. Streisand isn’t exaggerating when she says it’s a “recipe for an authoritarian theocracy,” because a major push of Project 2025 is to bring Christian nationalist values to the forefront of the government’s executive branch, undermining concepts like the separation of church and state, while promoting philosophies like theocratic enforcement of religious values.

In short, Project 2025 is a surefire way of regressing even further to the dark ages. Trump may not be sure about where he stands as far as Christianity is concerned, but you can bet that he isn’t simply going to throw away his long-time associates, especially not if it means he’s going to have more power over the government when all of this is through.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Jonathan Wright
Jonathan Wright
Jonathan is a religious consumer of movies, TV shows, video games, and speculative fiction. And when he isn't doing that, he likes to write about them. He can get particularly worked up when talking about 'The Lord of the Rings' or 'A Song of Ice and Fire' or any work of high fantasy, come to think of it.