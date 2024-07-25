‘She’s totally against the Jewish people,’ Donald Trump says, even though Kamala Harris has a Jewish husband and stepchildren

The days of Donald Trump recycling jokes about Joe Biden’s senility like a dementia-riddled Chatty Cathy doll might be over, but it doesn’t mean the Republican nominee will pivot to policy points anytime soon. Instead, Trump and his loyal base are looking for any way to drag democratic nominee Kamala Harris – and they don’t care which demographics are offended in the process.

From insulting childless women to questioning the loyalty of non-white Republicans, the right is struggling to find any attack they can sling at Harris. Trump’s latest attempt shows just how little information the nearly 80-year-old former president can retain. While speaking at a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina on Wednesday night, Trump lobbed an attack at Harris that was as far from a hit as his skin color is from a normal shade.

During the rally, Trump tried to slam Harris for not attending Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.

“She’s running away from Israel,” he claims in the clip, stumbling over Benjamin Netanyahu’s and calling him “BB”. “Even if you’re against Israel, or you’re against the Jewish people, show up and listen to the concept.”

It’s a bit ironic coming from the man who only sent a note to the funeral of Corey Comperatore, the man killed during the assassination attempt of the former president just weeks ago. Trump and his wife might have signed the note, but we can practically guarantee the president didn’t find the words of condolence within his own heart. Beyond that, Harris had a designated meeting with Netanyahu the following day.

“But she is totally against the Jewish people,” he continued, apparently completely unaware that the Vice President’s husband, Doug Emhoff, is Jewish. He also happens to be the first Jewish representation in the White House family. Harris has two Jewish step-daughters through the marriage who lovingly refer to the Veep as “Mamala,” and praise her for being an excellent co-parent.

The second gentleman has even gone to bat against Trump and his anti-Semitic phrases before. When Antisemitism was rising in 2022, he spoke at a round table dedicated to addressing the disturbing rise of antisemitism.

“Antisemitism is dangerous. We cannot normalize it. We all have an obligation to condemn this violence. There’s no both sides-ism on this one,” he said, seemingly referring to a comment Trump made after the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA, after which the former president described “very fine people” on both sides. “There’s only one side: Everyone, all of us, must be against this, must be against antisemitism.”

Time and time again Trump has hosted neo-Nazis and known antisemites like republican activist Nick Fuentes and has failed to condemn the vitriolic speech from his side of the aisle. Trump is the last person who is qualified to lecture anyone, especially Jewish people, about who and what they should support.

We’re with the second gentleman on this one. Trump is “vicious and dumb” and as unqualified to give his opinion here as he is to be president come November.

