Lauren ‘my child breaks into cars and steals identities’ Boebert has 9 lackluster words for President Joe Biden’s son

Lauren Boebert is the queen of “rules for thee, not for me,” and it seems her hypocrisy deepens with each passing day.

Recommended Videos

Somehow, the 2024 election saw Boebert secure another term in the House of Representatives, after the 37-year-old carpetbagged her way across districts to avoid her growing unpopularity in her original territory. She’s now headed into another agonizing two years in Congress, during which time she’ll gleefully criticize her Democratic peers over literally everything they do, all while breezily engaging in limitless questionable behavior herself.

The Colorado canoodler is once again flaunting her sanctimony for the world to see after news about Joe Biden’s lame duck decisions came down. The current president has less than two months left in his final term, and he’s done jumping through hoops in hopes of maintaining electability. He’s on his way out, and his behavior reflects that, but easily his most daring move was the early December pardon of his son, Hunter Biden.

Hunter’s been at the center of rampant Republican blame-slinging for years now, as Donald Trump’s MAGA minions work to even the playing field with largely fabricated wrongdoings by the Biden family. They seem to think their support of a serial criminal, rampant adulterer, and all-around madman will seem more agreeable if the people on the left are similarly tarnished, but the Biden family crimes simply don’t match up to those of the Trumps.

Biden’s decision to pardon his son is genuinely questionable, and it’s rightly receiving plenty of pushback from Democrats and Republicans alike, but there’s no denying the stark hypocrisy of a figure like Boebert attacking it. She’s got a criminal son of her own, and she’s been bending over backward for years to protect him from punishment and shield him from heavy scrutiny. Which made her latest tweet — in which the Representative clapped back at Biden’s proclamation that “no one is above the law” — all the more hilarious, since it starkly contradicts her own behavior.

Is this the “privilege” we’ve heard so much of? https://t.co/B9LQYZaYPb pic.twitter.com/kuqu2JBKbO — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 2, 2024

Boebert lashed out at the president with a not-so clever question, asking if this is “the “privilege” we’ve heard so much” about over the years, but her jibe didn’t land as intended. Yes, Biden used his executive privilege to pardon his son, a controversial decision, but Boebert doesn’t even need fancy titles like “president” to allow her son to run rampant. Over the last few years alone, he’s faced more than 20 charges, some of them felony charges, and Boebert’s done her utmost to ignore all his criminal activity completely.

The primary thing Hunter Biden gets heat for, across his years as the far-right’s chosen target, relates to his laptop and emails sent back in 2014. Multiple investigations have targeted emails sent during that period, particularly those related to foreign interests held by Biden. There are several other criminal investigations that have examined the younger Biden son’s history, but that is the one most often referenced by Boebert and her ilk — despite the fact that it’s not the charge that saw him face a felony conviction. That related to lying on a federal firearms application, which really steps in on NRA territory.

Hunter Biden’s connections to a former vice president and current president do not make him immune to criminal charges, nor do they give him a free pass to do whatever he’d like, but there’s no denying that his previous missteps have been deeply politicized by the far-right. They’ve painted a target on his back as a means to get even with his father, and that, at base, colors any discussion of his previous activities immensely.

To see Boebert attempt to comment on the criminal nature of someone else’s child is laughable at best, and it once again underlines just how far our Congressional standards have dropped. She’ll do anything to make Biden the bad guy, but once you start pointing fingers, they tend to point back, and somehow I imagine her criminal kid won’t fare as well as Biden’s.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy