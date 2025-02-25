Stephen King shares poster for Elon Musk’s ‘Swasticar,’ rumored to go from ‘0 to 1939 in 3 seconds’

Tesla used to be the brand you’d name-drop to feel futuristic and eco-conscious at the same time. Now, thanks to Elon Musk’s rollercoaster of ketamine-driven chaos, the shine is wearing off — and Stephen King isn’t holding back in pointing out just how far it’s fallen.

King doesn’t just write about haunted hotels and killer clowns. These days, he’s also busy haunting Elon Musk’s timeline with biting commentary and takedowns. The writer recently shared a poster that’s been making the rounds in Bethnal Green, London, and it’s… well, let’s just say it’s not Tesla-approved. The poster in question takes a not-so-subtle jab at Musk and his brand, reimagining Tesla as “The Swasticar.” Below the Tesla logo, the poster reads: “Goes from 0 to 1939 in 3 seconds.” Just to hammer the point home, the poster features Musk inside a Tesla, seemingly performing what looks like a Nazi salute.

This is satire turned up to eleven — biting and utterly unkind. But, as they say, satire often holds a mirror up to reality. And in this case, it reflects the growing unease with Musk’s antics, particularly his perceived flirtation with far-right ideologies.

The poster’s message ties back to an infamous moment during Donald Trump’s inauguration, where Musk was accused of making a “Nazi-style” salute while giving a speech. Whether it was an intentional gesture (hey, you can’t get it wrong twice), the image stuck, and Musk has never quite shaken it off. Europe, in particular, is not amused. Tesla’s sales in Europe have been plummeting. In January alone, Tesla sold a measly 9,945 cars across Europe — a staggering 45% drop from the 18,161 units sold in the same month last year. When you break it down into individual countries, the story only gets worse.

In France, Tesla sales are down an eye-watering 63%. Germany — home to some of the world’s most discerning car buyers and a fiercely competitive automotive industry — isn’t faring much better, with Tesla sales nosediving by 59%. Meanwhile, in Sweden, Tesla sales have dropped by 44%. Even Norway, Tesla’s longtime stronghold, saw sales fall by 38%. Poland’s decline might seem less dramatic at 12%, but the symbolism is far more potent. Poland’s deep and painful history with Nazi occupation has made the country particularly sensitive to anything that even remotely smells like far-right ideology. When Musk appeared at an AfD rally in Germany and was accused of aligning with far-right politics, it was a cultural dagger. Poland’s tourism minister, Sławomir Nitras, outright called for a Tesla boycott, urging citizens to abandon the brand entirely.

For a brand that built its empire on being the trailblazer of the green revolution, this kind of backlash is catastrophic. If Tesla loses Europe, it loses its status as a global leader in sustainable innovation. Meanwhile, competition in the EV market is fiercer than ever. Brands like Polestar, Volkswagen, and even legacy automakers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz are stepping up their electric game with vehicles that are not just comparable to Tesla, but in some cases, superior. These companies are savvier and less bogged down by the antics of a CEO who seems more interested in stirring up controversy.

As King’s post and the “Swasticar” poster demonstrate, the court of public opinion is turning against Musk. As for the It author, he’s doing what he does best: telling stories that make us uncomfortable. And in this case, the story he’s telling is one of backlash and the slow unraveling of a tech empire. While King has made it clear that Musk isn’t exactly his favorite person, he’s also doing double duty, sparing some witty thoughts for his followers over on Bluesky.

