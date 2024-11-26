‘You ketamine snorting freak’: Elon Musk breaks under former friend’s ‘deranged’ insult, goes for sun-sized irony to prove him right

Right now, if you try to meander through the lanes of X, it is not just hard but nearly impossible to find anything of substance in the last few days. Why? Because Elon Musk has eclipsed every single post with his non-stop tweeting, original mind-numbing posts, and equally non-sensical retweets of content replete with bonkers comments of his own. But this time he has a sane mission.

He is out to prove his former buddy was right.

You see, a few days ago, a former friend of the billionaire went on a podcast and didn’t just drag Musk through the mud, he buried him in it with some striking insults and major accusations. Sam Harris, an American philosopher and political commentator, didn’t hesitate as he alleged that his former friend is busy “snorting ketamine and tweeting at all hours” these days, a behavior he labeled “palpably, visibly deranged.”

But what clearly hurt the Chief Twit the worst was Harris’ refusal to call the billionaire an “intellectual.”

Sam Harris is a subtard — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2024

Yes, the once-upon-a-time-visionary-turned-Trump-bot who used to make promises like taking America to Mars conjured the lamest clapback. So, did he rest his case? Oh no, he is out there right now as you’re reading this, dead set on proving Harris right by showing exactly why he is Donald Trump’s right-hand man — because he can puff out his chest and say the most idiotic words.

Funny that they don’t https://t.co/8MHiqOjJ0K — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2024

Um, what? Musk may have sold his soul to the depraved gravy-dipped walking diarrhea that is Trump and all of his blinded worshippers who see his farts as little clouds from heaven, but sane minds exist — the reason why Kamala Harris won almost half the American votes — and they can’t take the hypocrisy.

Funnier still that Republicans nominate sex offenders for Arrorney General and Secretary of Defense . [ My @elonmusk Hypocracy File burst many months ago: someone else keep track.]— Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) November 26, 2024

Is he taking a page out of moldy Trump’s diary and honing his skills of blaming others for his evils?

All you fucking idiots do is project pic.twitter.com/B14aAdN3ml — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) November 26, 2024

Because surely, the irony can’t be lost on him. I mean, forget Trump’s misdeeds for a second, but what about the fact that he was trying to nominate Matt Gaetz for attorney general, an abhorrent entity who is currently undergoing investigation for preying on minors and has been labeled a “literal pedophile” (and “predator”) by his sister-in-law? The opposite of hate is love, but seeing the names currently in the run to hold maximum power in just a few short weeks, Republicans have long bypassed the status of avidly worshipping sex offenders.

PAY ATTENTION! We hate you, Gaetz, Hegseth, Trump, McMahon, all the Evangelical perverts!



You ketamine snorting freak — Boston Strongah (@MarkHLegere) November 26, 2024

This…this is the man who was once called a genius. Reports once claimed his IQ was higher than that of Albert Einstein.

If what Harris said was a math problem, then Elon Musk has hence proven that X = dumbness personified. I probably compromised the integrity of the word “intellectual” by using it in an article that talks about Musk, but hey, Trump is wholeheartedly buying what he is selling, so who are we to question the man’s brain farts? See you all on X, that is if you and I ever manage to kick open the coffin that is now the Elon Musk Flop Show.

