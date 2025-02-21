Adam Kinzinger has something to say about family values to ‘deadbead garbage of a human’ Elon Musk

Elon Musk has not one, but two of his baby mommas trying to contact him publicly via X after evidently ignoring attempts to contact him. How can we expect this man to do the right thing for the citizens of the U.S. when he can’t even seem to do the right thing as a father?

One screenshot shows Grimes, Musk’s ex and mother to three of his kids, begging the tech CEO to respond to their child’s “medical crisis.” She explains that she is trying to contact Musk via his own social media platform as he has not been responding to her other attempts to reach out, although she doesn’t elaborate on what the medical crisis is. Grimes also criticized Musk for parading their son around in front of the cameras without telling her.

The other screenshot is from Musk’s current partner and mother of his 13th child, Ashley St. Clair, who had also been trying to contact him for several days with no success despite Musk responding to online drama.

Can we admit that Elon is not a great father?

Of course, Adam Kinzinger has a few things to say about this situation as he calls Musk out for being a “deadbead garbage of a human.” Musk likes to publicly present himself as a great father figure for his 13 kids, even going as far as to make a fake account to praise himself for his parenting skills. However, it’s clear that he doesn’t care about them – just ask his daughter, who has completely cut contact with him.

This is your family values @GOP ? This deadbead garbage of a human @elonmusk ?



It was never about actual values was it? It was always about culture war https://t.co/dLjHg9pyBx — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) February 21, 2025

Kinzinger goes on to drag Musk and the rest of MAGA for supporting his hypocrisy, saying that it was never about values – if it were, nobody would be supporting a cretin like Musk who has shown how little he really cares for his own family. But Musk and MAGA don’t really care about any of that, they just want to push a culture war.

Most people who haven’t been drinking the MAGA Kool-Aid already knew this, though. Musk doesn’t care about values he pretends to be championing; he simply wants to pit people against each other in a pointless culture war so that he can continue to profit off of the backs of the working class citizens.

It was always about getting the working class to fight culture wars so that they would hand their money over to billionaires in hopes they would help them be the winners. — Dru Fella / Дрій Пес 🇺🇦🌻🇺🇲🪷 (@dawg_dru) February 21, 2025

Musk only wants people to think he’s a family man and a good father; he doesn’t actually want to be one because that would require actual effort on his behalf, and this man-child is completely incapable of putting in effort into anything. Remember when Musk paid someone to play Path of Exile 2 for him because he was too lazy to level up his character himself? That just about sums up his attitude to everything I suspect – too lazy to put in the work, but he wants to reap all the rewards for something someone else did.

