‘I refuse to be polite or demure’: Elon Musk’s daughter slams her dad for displaying ‘sheer and blatant racism’

We can think of a few things in this world worse than your own child disowning you, but Elon Musk should’ve thought of that long before he threw in his lot with Donald Trump and the increasingly unhinged MAGA camp.

The tension between Democrats and Republicans is reaching an all-time high, threatening to snap at any moment and drown even the remaining minuscule of reasonable discourse in a flood of contempt and prejudice. Politics by nature are divisive, but the politics of 2024 seem to bask in the idea of creating a rift between people from all walks of life. They sow discord between colleagues, friends, and even family members. They target our most insignificant differences, push a wedge between them, and exaggerate things to the point of absurdity, a point where we find ourselves fighting over things that don’t really matter.

And then all it takes is for an incompetent criminal like Donald Trump to swoop in and take control, and pander to the billionaire friends, Elon Musk the latest among them, who got him there in the first place. Well, it’s not so difficult to sift through the lies and the fallacies anymore. In fact, barring a portion of the ever-enthusiastic MAGA crowd who have all but turned into ride-or-dies for a convicted felon, the GOP camp is fast losing momentum, and even people from its leaders’ inner circle are speaking out against their blatant racism.

Following the comical Trump rally at Madison Square Garden yesterday which his chief supporter Elon Musk also attended, and the two of them got into the same old tired rhetoric about illegal immigrants, Musk’s transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson took to social media to give her father a blazing five-course tongue lashing that he won’t forget anytime soon.

Vivian began with a less than empathetic four-letter directive for Trump, Musk, and anyone who attended the rally. “This nonsense is honestly exhausting and I refuse to be polite or demure about this,” she wrote. “This isn’t worthy of respect. This isn’t worthy of engagement. This is worthy of nothing but shame, humiliation, and contempt.”

“The amount of sheer and blatant racism proudly on display was an absolute disgrace, yet it would be a lie to say it was surprising. You all understood exactly what was being said, and historians will remember who cheered with disdain,” she continued.

BREAKING: Elon Musk’s daughter is not holding back. In a scathing takedown, she just called out her dad as a “racist bigoted motherfucker” and accused him of pushing Nazi conspiracies.



She’s outright labeling his rhetoric treasonous and made it clear she’s exhausted with the… pic.twitter.com/dTu2j8pL2S — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) October 28, 2024

More importantly, however, Vivian explained that the ideology behind these senseless rants should not be sugarcoated, or reflected in any other form than what they are. “The great replacement theory is Nazi conspiratorial bulls*it,” she adds. “You want the world of which you speak? Go to Moscow, some of you are already in their pocket. Back in the day that was called treason.”

Who could’ve thought Elon was such a bad father? It’s not as if the red flags were glaringly obvious to anyone who took a closer look at his dealings.

Elon’s a bad father? Nooooo, say it ain’t so. He seems like such a well adjusted human it’s hard to believe even his kids hate him too. — Ritley (@RitleySammich) October 28, 2024

Remember a while ago when Elon Musk sat down with Jordan Peterson of the vocal social media wannabe intellectual circle and shamelessly discussed his daughter’s life choices and how she’s been brainwashed by the woke narrative? Well, I think we can safely say that Vivian can think and articulate her criticisms well enough. They just don’t happen to align with that of her father’s, a fact that she’s evidently more than just a little proud of. As she should be.

