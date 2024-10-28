Stephen King proves why he’s the master as he turns Elon Musk’s color-coded claptrap upside down with just 6 words

Elon Musk used to be an eccentric billionaire. Now he’s the main argument for why riches do not equate to brains, and Stephen King is here to drive the point with a single sentence.

Recommended Videos

I’m baffled at how anyone could take Musk seriously at this point. Even barring the childish impulse of suddenly buying out Twitter and changing its name to X, firing thousands of people from their jobs, and tooting his own horn by constantly implying that he’s a champion of free speech and wants to take the social media platform back to its glory days (if there ever were such days for the cesspool of incongruities and falsehoods that is now X), his thorough and full-hearted endorsement of Donald Trump in the presidential election should’ve been the final nail in the coffin for many of his fans. But then, looking at that exact track record as I just outlined, one can begin to see how the South African and American “entrepreneurs” became star-crossed lovers in the first place.

Now, the erstwhile tabloid couple we’re calling “Trusk” (… or maybe “Mump?” …Actually, forget the whole couple nickname thing) is desperately trying to get their happily ever after by winning the presidential election on November 5. Elon Musk will stop at nothing — not even the very misinformation and fake news he rebuffs to keep up appearances — to help Trump win, all in what we speculate is a bid to keep his pockets deep and evade more rigid tax laws.

Whatever lows Elon may have been willing to stoop to in his new unhinged madness, the time for senseless rhetoric is past. Only a week separates us from the United States’ day of reckoning, and so the candidates and their supporters have stopped throwing half-baked arguments at each other and instead resorted to the tribalistic monkey-brained stadium mentality of shouting whatever nonsense comes into their heads. Well, Stephen King is here to show Elon Musk that two can play at that game.

“Let’s turn even the blue states red!” the billionaire owner of Telsa absurdly tweeted yesterday, at which Stephen King clapped back by writing, “Let’s turn the red states blue!” For all the good it will do either candidate.

Let’s turn the red states blue! https://t.co/mxyuvBp0qy — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 28, 2024

If Elon Musk is half as clever as everyone thinks he is, then this can be nothing short of a willful manipulation of the masses to get what he wants. It’s not exactly as if celebrity endorsements are not the norm nowadays. (And considering the gravity of the situation, they really shouldn’t be, whether we’re talking about Kamala or Trump. The fact that a favorite celebrity is voting one way shouldn’t exactly be the reference point for choosing a president.) But to level all that power and all that wealth towards one person’s cause, especially when you happen to be the owner of the biggest social media platform around… well, let’s just say that it isn’t the most moral way of handling your influence, and that’s when Elon isn’t directly breaking the law to do it.

Then again, he’s hardly the only billionaire these days to lend his aid to Trump’s diminishing camp. It really does make you wonder why all of these people are scrambling to help a convicted, twice-impeached president secure a second term, huh?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy