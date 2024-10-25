‘When you lose a Skywalker you know you did wrong’: Mark Hamill just took a lightsaber to a prominent subscription, and he’s not alone

The upcoming presidential election is arguably the most contentious in recent memory, with some arguing that the very foundations of democracy hang in the balance. That taking a neutral stance is as bad as betraying your ideals because “every vote counts.” Now, with only a few days separating us from the monumental day, one major publication has decided to betray those ideals by declining to endorse a candidate, but Mark Hamill, ever the vigilant Jedi Master in these trying times, is having none of it.

The Washington Post announced today that it would be breaking a long-held tradition by abstaining from casting its vote for one of the two main candidates running for president. It was later confirmed that the outlet even had an editorial prepped to endorse Kamala Harris, but its owner, Jeff Bezos — a man with twice as much money as God — intervened at the last moment and axed the whole game plan.

The outrage, as you might expect, is loud and far-reaching, with many posing the question on social media how a media whose slogan is “democracy dies in darkness” could stand for such a hypocritical breach of trust and integrity with its audience. Mark Hamill was one of those people, and he went so far as to cancel his subscription to the magazine and join the BoycottWaPo hashtag.

Just canceled the newspaper that told us "Democracy Dies In Darkness"#BoycottWaPo pic.twitter.com/zo7AwlYyby — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) October 25, 2024

And all of this transpires just as Donald Trump unlocked new levels of demented behavior, as the noose of irrelevancy tightens around his neck and the cult-like MAGA scrambles to ask for divine intervention. The Don Con might have the unhinged support of the richest man alive, and now the provisional blessing of the third (to be expected from folks who’d gain the most from tax reductions), but I wonder how he’ll dig himself out of this latest controversy linking him to Jeffrey Epstein.

While we ponder all these questions, folks on social media come out in support of their legendary Jedi Master Luke Skywalker. One user astutely pointed out: “When you lose a Skywalker you know you did wrong.” And we couldn’t agree more. The Washington Post will not be able to wash off this stain on its name anytime soon.

When you lose a Skywalker you know you did wrong. Sheesh @washingtonpost — YS (@NYinLA2121) October 25, 2024

Others felt tempted to get a Washington Post subscription, just so they can cancel it.

I’m tempted to get a WaPo subscription, just so I can cancel it. — Libby Whittemore💙🪷🇺🇦 (@libbage55) October 25, 2024

“A sad day for such a historically great paper,” one user wrote. “Jeff Bezos will probably be remembered for this, not Amazon.” I’m not sure if I would go that far, but he can definitely add being an anti-democratic shill to his Wikipedia page. That is, add it to the part where he has been accused of keeping Amazon’s labor force in inhumane conditions.

A sad end for such an historically great paper. Jeff Bezos will probably be remembered for this not for Amazon. — Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) October 25, 2024

Some are following Mark’s example and joining the campaign.

Other outlets shouldn’t be far above the risk of cancelation and reckoning if they play fast and loose with their whole philosophy of being, too.

Good for you, Mark! Like you, I also unsubscribed from the LA Times, albeit a while ago. Also unsubscribed from @washingtonpost and @nytimes, when they were belittling @POTUS and ignoring the obvious degeneration of trump (as if there was anything good about him to begin with). I… — Patricia Kreger (@KregerPatricia) October 25, 2024

“Democracy dies when billionaires set the narrative.” We couldn’t have put it better ourselves. The multitudes of problems currently plaguing the United States could be summed up in those words.

Clearly it's "Democracy dies when billionaires set the narrative"#BoycottWaPo — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) October 25, 2024

As ever when it comes to news of this brilliant man, I’m inclined to say: The Force will be with you, Mark Hamill. Always.

