‘Someone got a phone call’: Mother of Elon Musk’s 13th child demands his wandering attention and… looks like it worked

Elon Musk’s baby-making factory™ is open 24/7, and somehow, we’re at 13 now.

Recommended Videos

If the latest allegations are true, the tech billionaire has officially added a 13th kid to his ever-growing roster of heirs, courtesy of conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair. This development comes on the heels of Musk’s last rampage on X when he threatened to impregnate Taylor Swift ahead of the 2024 elections. It’s giving “ketamine-fueled chaos,” and honestly, we should’ve seen it coming.

Musk’s justification for his ahem horniness is even more bizarre. According to him, humanity is on the brink of extinction. Never mind the fact that the planet is groaning under the weight of 8 billion people already. Nope, Elon is convinced that the future of the human race rests on his shoulders. It’s the same logic he uses to argue that Trump is the savior of America.

Meanwhile, St. Clair’s announcement, posted on X, revealed that Musk became a father yet again five months ago. While she initially kept the news private, citing her child’s safety and privacy, she now claims the tabloids forced her hand. The post was accompanied by the dramatic Latin phrase “Alea Iacta Est”— “The die is cast.”

Alea Iacta Est pic.twitter.com/gvVaFNTGqn — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

Ashley is a conservative influencer and author best known for her children’s book Elephants Are Not Birds. The book, which partners with BRAVE Books, is marketed as a lesson for children on rejecting “cultural confusion”— a not-so-subtle dig at transgender rights. In the story, an elephant named Kevin learns that despite his ability to sing, he is not, in fact, a bird, no matter what “Culture” says. Her public persona leans heavily into Christian and conservative values, which makes her alleged relationship with MAGA Musk all the more fitting. So, it’s not hard to imagine him reading bedtime stories from her book.

For now, Musk hasn’t confirmed or denied St. Clair’s claim. Instead, he reacted with a one-word response: “Whoa.” This came in response to a post claiming St. Clair had been plotting “for half a decade” to trap Musk.

Whoa — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2025

St. Clair, who seems to be fed up with Musk’s nonchalance, fired back in a now-deleted post. She accused Musk of ignoring her attempts to communicate and instead prioritizing online drama. The post was deleted within the hour, leaving people to speculate whether Musk finally decided to pick up the phone or if his legal team swept in to contain the damage. Either way, it’s not a great look for the man.

Ashley can delete this post



But Internet always remembers pic.twitter.com/3jLrW1Zbn1 — Technosmith (@itechnosmith) February 16, 2025

For all his talk about saving humanity, Musk’s track record as a parent leaves a lot to be desired. His trans daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has distanced herself from him, due to his far-right antics. It’s not every day that a billionaire’s child decides to completely sever ties. There’s no amount of money in the world that can make up for a parent who openly endorses the Nazis while ignoring the humanity of their own child.

And while Vivian is busy escaping Musk’s shadow, his son X Æ A-12, recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons. During a visit to the Oval Office, X Æ A-12 was caught enthusiastically mining his nose and wiping the results on Trump’s desk. If that wasn’t chaotic enough, social media users claim the young boy loudly told Trump, “I want you to shut your f***ing mouth.” Kids will be kids, of course — but these kinds of moments highlight a bigger issue. If Musk wants to save humanity, he could start by being a better example to his kids. The world doesn’t need another Musk. It needs Musk to stop playing God and start playing Dad.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy