You will not believe what Elon Musk’s 4-year-old son purportedly said to Donald Trump

Welcome back to another episode of “I can’t believe this is real life,” where today we’ll be talking about our overlord Elon Musk and his son, X Æ A-12, (AKA “Little X”) who had some choice words for Donald Trump — and TikTok has figured out what he apparently said.

So Musk obviously thinks the Oval Office is a daycare now, as he brought his four-year-old son to a press conference being held in the president’s place of work. President Trump was there, but Musk was the one answering questions. The fact that Musk was even there, let alone answering questions, was concerning enough, but the fact he seemed to be in charge of the situation was even more concerning. Let’s not forget, this man is not a part of the government, and he was not elected, and yet here he is acting like the president while Trump sat behind his desk and stayed silent like a good little boy.

While Trump looks somewhat irritable with the invasion of Musk and his son, it’s what Little X allegedly said to the president that probably really got under his skin. While the clips from the conference are hard to hear, there are two separate occasions where mini-Musk can be seen and heard saying something to Trump.

Little X tells Trump he’s not the president

Listening to the clip closely, TikTokers believe they’ve deciphered what Little X said to the president. Popular TikToker @TizzyEnt shared the clip along with captions in order to better decipher what’s being said. In the first part it sounds like Little X says, “You’re not the president, you need to go away.” The second part is even crazier as Little X apparently says, “I want you to shut your f***ing mouth.”

@tizzyent During Elon’s press conference in the oval office his son had some choice words for DJT. ♬ original sound – TizzyEnt

I think we need to take a moment to chuckle about the thought of Trump being bullied by a literal toddler. Okay. Now we’ve done that, we can delve into the more horrific implications here, starting with, where did a four-year-old learn such language?

As TizzyEnt points out, four-year-olds like Little X aren’t usually aren’t yet adept enough to come up with thoughts like this spontaneously on their own. That means they’re hearing it elsewhere and simply repeating it. In Little X’s case, it wouldn’t take a genius to figure out where exactly he would have heard such rhetoric. This strongly suggests that Elon Musk himself is saying these sorts of things behind closed doors, which would confirm that he really does see himself as the unelected leader of America.

Perhaps it is time to start taking the situation a little more seriously. This is not normal for American politics, Musk has overstepped the mark by a mile, and he’s not showing signs of stopping any time soon. Seeing Trump seething in his cuck chair might be funny for now, but when the man standing next to him is threatening to lead the U.S. into a dystopian nightmare, it becomes a lot harder to laugh about it.

