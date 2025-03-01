Volodymyr Zelenskyy not wearing a suit didn’t just ‘insult’ Donald Trump — it drowned the POTUS’ Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump was this close to single-handedly saving the world — or so he’d tell you. But then Volodymyr Zelenskyy had to go and ruin it by refusing to trade Ukraine’s minerals for U.S. support. Now, Trump’s dreams of a Nobel Peace Prize are on life support, and somehow, it’s all Zelenskyy’s fault.

Reports suggest that the Ukraine President was advised — nay, warned — by Trump’s team to ditch his trademark military-style attire and don a suit for their meeting at the White House. A suit, in the U.S. president’s eyes, is apparently the highest attainable form of respect — unless, of course, it’s a cheap, ill-fitting blue monstrosity designed to “disguise” the fact that you’re 100 pounds heavier than you claim to be. But we’ll get to that.

Zelenskyy, however, didn’t comply. He arrived in all-black military garb, as if to remind the world that his country is still at war. Meanwhile, Trump greeted him at the entrance with a handshake and a snide remark: “He is all dressed up today.” That’s Trump-speak for “I’m offended, but I’ll pretend it’s a joke because I don’t understand nuance.”

For a man who once paraded around with a giant Band-Aid slapped on his ear to cover up a tiny scratch — milking it like he’d just survived a gladiator match — Trump’s critique of Zelenskyy’s clothing is downright absurd. The Ukraine President doesn’t get the luxury of dramatizing a paper cut; he’s leading a nation at war, facing real injuries, real threats, and real bloodshed every single day. Meanwhile, Trump has no problem sitting in meetings with Elon Musk, who shows up in a T-shirt and a baseball cap like he’s about to coach a Little League game.

The meeting on Feb. 28 between the two leaders, predictably, went off the rails. Trump and his sycophantic sidekick, JD Vance, tried to pressure Zelenskyy into giving up Ukraine’s mineral assets in exchange for vague promises of continued U.S. support. When Zelenskyy refused to cave, Trump reportedly grew more agitated, attempting to bully him into submission. Vance doubled down, criticizing him for not showing enough gratitude. It’s astounding that Trump and Vance thought this two-bit intimidation tactic would work on a man who has literally faced down Russian tanks and refused to abandon Kyiv when bombs were falling around him.

All of this ties back to Trump’s favorite topic: himself. For months, he’s been promising that he could end the war in Ukraine in “24 hours.” How exactly was he planning to do this? By handing Ukraine over to Putin on a silver platter? By making another “deal” that benefits no one but himself? Zelenskyy rightly saw through it, understanding that agreeing to such a deal would have meant betraying his people and his country’s sovereignty. Declining Trump’s extortionate offer was the only choice he could make.

So, no, Zelenskyy didn’t ruin Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize dreams. Trump did that all on his own. Maybe next time, he’ll figure out that diplomacy is about more than deals and appearances. Or maybe not — after all, some lessons are harder to learn than others.

