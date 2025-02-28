‘I want PEACE,’ Donald Trump declares after bullying President Zelenskyy on live television

Well, here we are, citizens of Earth. World War III is trending once again and it’s all because of the man we call the president of the United States.

Recommended Videos

Negotiations fell through between Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. president Donald Trump today, and by that, I mean the negotiations devolved into a screaming match between the two world leaders with the U.S. side doing most of the screaming. In footage shown all across the world, we saw Trump and JD Vance gang up on the Zelenskyy, who has been busy defending his country from the Russian invasion for three years now.

WOW screw Trump and JD Vance….Zelenskyy should’ve spat in both their faces and walked out pic.twitter.com/PxggM5647V — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 28, 2025

The heated exchange between the three politicians went so off the rails at one point that Trump even brought up the possibility of World War III, effectively threatening Zelenskyy with it.

World War III will happen under JD and Trump, b/c that's what Putin wants. History repeats itself in that AOR. pic.twitter.com/Qu7tLqRkmK — Jeremy H🇺🇸 (@jeremyfromga) February 28, 2025

Viewers called the catastrophic negotiations an embarrassment, and I would say that’s a fair assessment of the situation.

This is extremely embarrassing for the United States no matter what side you are and also a giant indicator that Trump and Vance and Elon are straight up allied with Putin pic.twitter.com/psnMObVvLC — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) February 28, 2025

Trump claims he is an agent of peace

Despite evidence to the contrary, Trump claimed that he was actually the one advocating for peace in this situation. Trump made a statement that was posted to his little echo chamber, aka Truth Social, to try and play the good cop — as if he and Vance hadn’t shouted at the Ukrainian president for attempting to defend his land from invaders or claimed he wasn’t appreciative enough to the U.S. mere hours earlier.

In his statement, Trump claimed “Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE.” It’s hard to believe Trump really wants peace when he was the one bringing up the subject of another World War.

Also, his supposed deal to help Ukraine was gross and exploitative. The U.S. president expected Zelenskyy to sign a deal agreeing to give 50% of future proceeds from Ukraine owned mineral resources, as well as oil and gas. Does Trump really want peace? Or does he just want to make him and his rich buddies even richer?

Trump went on to say that the Ukrainian president “disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.” If we’re talking about disrespect, how about last week when Trump excluded Zelenskyy from peace talks with Russia. Wouldn’t you say cutting a country’s leader out of peace talks involving their own country is one of the most disrespectful things you could do?

Trump and Vance seem to be siding with Putin

As if this wasn’t already obvious, the Trump administration is clearly favoring Putin in this situation. The U.S. president has already made wildly untrue claims about Ukraine being the ones who started the war, as well as calling Zelenskyy a dictator. He even criticized Zelenskyy for hating the Russian leader. Who wouldn’t hate Putin if they were in Zelenskyy’s shoes?

WTF. Trump points at Zelensky: “You see the hatred he’s got for Putin. He’s got tremendous hatred”



PUTIN INVADED HIS COUNTRY AND KILLED 50,000 PEOPLE.



pic.twitter.com/IKzQo86Dxr — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 28, 2025

Unlike other world leaders, Zelenskyy wasn’t prepared to flatter Trump to get what he wanted, (if he had, it would have probably worked). In hindsight, it seems like these negotiations were doomed to fail from the start.

JD Vance actually said it best at one point during the discussion when he claimed there would be no more “pretending that the president of the United States’ words mattered more than the president of the United States’ actions.” Donald Trump may be saying he wants peace, but his actions tell us that simply isn’t true.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy