Did Trump call Zelenskyy a dictator?

Donald Trump would probably deny his own reflection in a mirror if it didn’t align with his narrative for the day.

It’s a dizzying back-and-forth, but it’s classic Trump. Say something provocative, let it dominate the headlines, and then either deny or reframe it when it’s no longer convenient. Now, Trump’s comments about Zelenskyy have joined this long list of tactical pivots.

So what exactly did Trump say about the President of Ukraine?

Last week, on Truth Social, Trump unleashed one of his signature rants. He accused the Ukrainian president of manipulating the U.S. into pouring billions into a war that, according to Trump, “couldn’t be won.” Trump also lambasted Zelenskyy for allegedly admitting that half of the financial aid sent to Ukraine is “missing,” though, as usual, Trump provided no evidence to back up this explosive claim.

The most striking part of the rant, though, was Trump calling Zelenskyy a “dictator without elections.” He criticized Zelenskyy for canceling Ukraine’s 2024 elections, claiming it was undemocratic and evidence of authoritarianism.

On the surface, it’s easy to see how this could be framed as undemocratic — but context matters. Ukraine is in the middle of a brutal war, with Russian forces attempting to dismantle its sovereignty. Under martial law, which has been in place since the invasion began, Ukraine’s constitution allows for the suspension of elections. The logistics of holding a nationwide election in a war zone are nearly impossible. Imagine organizing polling stations in cities reduced to rubble or asking citizens to vote while dodging missile strikes.

Beyond the logistical nightmare, there’s the risk of delegitimizing the process entirely. In a war-torn country, voter turnout would likely be abysmally low, and the results could be weaponized by Russia to further undermine Ukraine’s government. Does postponing elections indefinitely make Zelenskyy a “dictator”? Hardly. It’s a survival strategy for a country fighting for its existence. To call it anything else is not only reductive but also dismissive of the realities of war.

Finally, when confronted by a reporter during a press conference on Feb. 27, Trump pulled his usual Houdini act. “Did I say that? I can’t believe I said that. Next question,” he said.

The U.S. president’s previous comments about Zelenskyy were part of a larger narrative he’s been pushing. In his Truth Social post, Trump claimed that the U.S. has spent $350 billion on the war and complained that Europe isn’t pulling its weight. His framing of this as some sort of con job orchestrated by Zelenskyy ignores the geopolitical stakes of the war. A Russian victory in Ukraine wouldn’t just destabilize Europe; it would embolden autocratic regimes worldwide.

To conclude, did Trump call Zelenskyy a dictator? Yes, he did. Did he then conveniently pretend he didn’t? Also yes. Zelenskyy is a wartime leader making impossible choices under unimaginable circumstances. Trump’s characterization of him as anything else isn’t just inaccurate — it’s irresponsible. But then again, responsibility has never exactly been Trump’s strong suit.

