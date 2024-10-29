‘He really said that omfg’: Donald Trump is openly making jokes about how racist he’s always been at his rallies now, just so you know

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump is no stranger to controversy. In fact, they’re on intimate terms, as the former president has made so many racist and sexist comments it’s hard to keep up — and that’s without his multiple criminal cases, or his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Whereas other politicians keep their masks on and use dog whistles, Trump just says what he’s thinking. And what he’s thinking is not okay.

Trump has recently come under fire for the racist comments made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage” during the president’s New York rally at Madison Square Garden over the weekend. Not that Trump cares, as he’s personally made similar comments aimed at a staggeringly vast array of different people and ethnic groups.

As the 2024 presidential campaign draws to a close, Trump and his supporters have been courting the news for all the wrong reasons. The official rapid-response account from Vice President Kamala Harris, Kamalahq, posted a TikTok clip of Trump at a previous event. In it, the former president brazzingly, and totally predictably, makes a racist comment. Check out the video to see for yourself:

Trump has made many bogus, sexist, and racist claims over the course of his career, politically and otherwise. He has accused Haitian migrants of eating people’s dogs, referred to immigrants as animals, and called white supremacists “very fine people.” This is not a man who’s shy about his personal views, that’s for sure.

But Trump has held onto the claim that he’s popular with certain demographics, such as Black and Latin voters. Even though he’s claimed Harris is losing support from the Black demographic, the truth is he’s the one losing. And it’s easy to see why, given the torrent of racist comments coming from the president and his campaign.

The mask — if there ever was one — is now well and truly off.

While the Trump campaign comes under fire for racism, Harris and her team have been visiting Black and Latin communities to talk about her plans for a better future.

.@cthagod: While the Trump campaign was at Madison Square Garden insulting Puerto Ricans, Black people, and Jewish people, you were in Philly reaching out to Black and Latino communities



Vice President Harris: That’s right, and I just introduced my agenda to help Puerto Rico pic.twitter.com/5xinfcC00m — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 29, 2024

The Donald Trump campaign continues to amass high-profile detractors such as Barbra Streisand and Stephen King, the latter of whom has said, “voting for Trump would be rationally and morally indefensible“. Original Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill even called Trump “far worse than Darth Vader.” In contrast, the Harris campaign has enjoyed some nice boosts from receiving the support of chart-topping and world-smashing celebrities as diverse as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Eminem, to major movie stars like Leonardo DiCaprio.

Trump’s real face — the one behind the makeup — is now fully on display. From his flirtations with fascism and admiration for Hitler and his generals, Trump has quite the back catalog of frightening comments. The racism, sexism, and blatant disregard for societal norms and freedoms are striking and free for all to see. He’s even making jokes about it. We should all believe Trump when he shows us who he is, because who he is is terrifying.

