Barbra Streisand stands up for the Jews and the gays as ‘Queer Eye’ heads to Yasss Vegas

Iconic singer, actress, songwriter, producer, and director Barbra Streisand is both Jewish and a bona fide gay icon. She’s also a known proponent of Jewish and LGBTQ rights, so it should come as no surprise that she recently took to X to denounce Donald Trump (and not for the first time) for his apparent admiration of Adolf Hitler.

The “Woman in Love” singer wrote, “For the Jews and Gay people that were killed by Hitler, we can’t let America be led by an authoritarian who admires him.” As the Nov. 5 United States presidential election approaches, it was an emphatic statement of Streisand’s hope that Kamala Harris becomes her country’s commander-in-chief at the expense of the orange menace.

For the Jews and Gay people that were killed by Hitler, we can’t let America be led by an authoritarian who admires him. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) October 25, 2024

Of course, her post garnered a lively reaction from X users — many of whom were MAGA cultists rushing to defend their unnaturally bronzed god.

Press ❤️ if you think she is the most despicable and loathsome woman, nothing but trash — Steven (@nogulagsagain) October 25, 2024

Trump would do anything for Israel,

You mental midget. — Jennyjenny (@JenniferPelti16) October 25, 2024

You should be ashamed of yourself. You are truly vile. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 26, 2024

You are a disgrace to Jewish people and every Holocaust survivor and victim. — Scott Fishman (@ScottFishman) October 26, 2024

Stop with this. Trump family is jewish. This is pathetic — Daniel the dissonant 🇮🇱 📟 (@Daniel85401173) October 26, 2024

However, amid the MAGA bombardment, many did provide Streisand with backup.

This is NOT an exaggeration either!



They had actual NAZIS at CPAC this year, and they were not even asked to leave!



Now imagine if a few trans women walked into CPAC….? pic.twitter.com/DYYm8EkaZ6 — Chris Becker (@Chris_Becker2) October 25, 2024

Thank you, Barbra for including gay people in this conversation. It is a horrible fact usually omitted when discussing the Holocaust that homosexuals were among the first groups to be rounded up and sent off to a concentration camp (or just killed) and NEVER to be heard from… pic.twitter.com/OBmHAXttah — Richard Joseph Seymour (@richard_jo72240) October 25, 2024

Streisand backed up her suggestion that Trump admires Hitler with another post highlighting her reasoning. She pointed to John Kelly, Trump’s former Chief of Staff, saying the former president is a fascist who said Hitler did some “good things.” To that add the fact that, on Sunday, in Madison Square Garden, Trump plans to hold a rally just like, in 1939, when pro-Nazi Americans did the same thing.

John Kelly, Trump’s former Chief of Staff, said Trump was a fascist who said Hitler did some “good things.” On Sunday, in Madison Square Garden, Trump plans to hold a rally just like, in 1939, when pro-Nazi Americans held a big rally there too. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) October 26, 2024

Predictably, it garnered just as volatile a reaction as her initial post.

We don't care for the opinions of has been singers. Go away Barbara. — TMK 2️⃣.0️⃣ (@TheMagaKing2_0) October 26, 2024

Stupid tweet of the day. — 504girl ⚜️ (@504CNM) October 26, 2024

Blah blah blah blah — F.D. Fish🇺🇸✝️☦️✝️🇬🇧🇯🇲 (@d_fredeick) October 26, 2024

Streisand’s most recent show of fervent support for the gay community comes in light of the news that the popular reality show Queer Eye is coming back and heading to one of the star’s spiritual homes, where she’s performed some of her most memorable shows — the bright lights of Las Vegas, Nevada.

When is Queer Eye returning?

Queer Eye is returning for a ninth series on the popular streaming platform Netflix on Dec. 11.

The show, a reboot of the original 2003 series of the same name produced by Bravo, chronicles five advisors who spend a week applying their expertise to help improve someone’s life situation.

The show’s official Instagram account posted the news with the caption, “Viva Yass Vegas! #QueerEye returns December 11 in Las Vegas with the fabulous Jeremiah Brent joining the crew!”

The overwhelming tone in the comments was that of sadness that Bobby Berk wouldn’t be returning to the show. Responses saying as much included, “BOBBBBBBBBY COME BAAAAACK,” “No Bobby No Party,” “With everything that happened it makes me think their relationship with each other isn’t as wholesome as they led us to believe, I’m gonna miss Bobby” and “Without Bobby I won’t see your show.”

However, as other comments showed, some fans couldn’t be more excited, and while disappointed, they embraced the change, pointing out that the announcement of his departure was made a long time ago. The majority are simply focused on the return of their “favorite show” and their beloved faces coming back.

If you’re excited about Queer Eye’s return, there’s only a couple of weeks of waiting to do before you are back in Yass Vegas!

