Barbra Streisand stands up for the Jews and the gays as ‘Queer Eye’ heads to Yasss Vegas

Iconic singer, actress, songwriter, producer, and director Barbra Streisand is both Jewish and a bona fide gay icon. She’s also a known proponent of Jewish and LGBTQ rights, so it should come as no surprise that she recently took to X to denounce Donald Trump (and not for the first time) for his apparent admiration of Adolf Hitler.
The “Woman in Love” singer wrote, “For the Jews and Gay people that were killed by Hitler, we can’t let America be led by an authoritarian who admires him.” As the Nov. 5 United States presidential election approaches, it was an emphatic statement of Streisand’s hope that Kamala Harris becomes her country’s commander-in-chief at the expense of the orange menace.
Of course, her post garnered a lively reaction from X users — many of whom were MAGA cultists rushing to defend their unnaturally bronzed god.
However, amid the MAGA bombardment, many did provide Streisand with backup.
Streisand backed up her suggestion that Trump admires Hitler with another post highlighting her reasoning. She pointed to John Kelly, Trump’s former Chief of Staff, saying the former president is a fascist who said Hitler did some “good things.” To that add the fact that, on Sunday, in Madison Square Garden, Trump plans to hold a rally just like, in 1939, when pro-Nazi Americans did the same thing.
Predictably, it garnered just as volatile a reaction as her initial post.
Streisand’s most recent show of fervent support for the gay community comes in light of the news that the popular reality show Queer Eye is coming back and heading to one of the star’s spiritual homes, where she’s performed some of her most memorable shows — the bright lights of Las Vegas, Nevada.
When is Queer Eye returning?
Queer Eye is returning for a ninth series on the popular streaming platform Netflix on Dec. 11.
The show, a reboot of the original 2003 series of the same name produced by Bravo, chronicles five advisors who spend a week applying their expertise to help improve someone’s life situation.
The show’s official Instagram account posted the news with the caption, “Viva Yass Vegas! #QueerEye returns December 11 in Las Vegas with the fabulous Jeremiah Brent joining the crew!”
The overwhelming tone in the comments was that of sadness that Bobby Berk wouldn’t be returning to the show. Responses saying as much included, “BOBBBBBBBBY COME BAAAAACK,” “No Bobby No Party,” “With everything that happened it makes me think their relationship with each other isn’t as wholesome as they led us to believe, I’m gonna miss Bobby” and “Without Bobby I won’t see your show.”
However, as other comments showed, some fans couldn’t be more excited, and while disappointed, they embraced the change, pointing out that the announcement of his departure was made a long time ago. The majority are simply focused on the return of their “favorite show” and their beloved faces coming back.
If you’re excited about Queer Eye’s return, there’s only a couple of weeks of waiting to do before you are back in Yass Vegas!
Published: Oct 27, 2024 10:28 am