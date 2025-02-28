Forgot password
Trump, Vance, and Zelensky have a shouting match on live TV as Americans see who their leaders really are

"Well, that went well," said no one ever.
William Kennedy
Published: Feb 28, 2025 02:51 pm

In today’s edition of “this is why we can’t have nice things,” a televised Oval Office meeting between President Trump, Vice President Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky grew heated Fri. Feb. 28. The New York Times called it a “shouting match unlike any seen in the Oval Office between an American president and foreign leader in modern times.”

U.S. support for the Ukraine war effort was a major issue in the 2024 presidential campaign, and Zelensky’s visit to Washington, D.C., to sign a deal with the United States to give the United States access to rare earth and critical minerals in his country.

Zelensky’s trip also comes after Trump spoke positively about Russian President Putin while calling Ukraine’s president a “dictator” on social media, which Trump later seemed to deny he said. Trump also suggested that Ukraine started the war with Russia, now in its third year, through its attempt to join NATO.

Trump has said the rare earth deal would be worth “billions” for the U.S. economy, and help stop the war, calling it a “backstop because we’ll be over there, we’ll be working in the country. That’s a great thing economically for them,” meaning Ukraine, he said, according to CNBC.

“You’re gambling with World War III”

As The Times reports, tempers flared in the Oval Office Friday as Zelensky pushed back on Trump’s assertion Ukraine caused the war. Among other comments, Trump told Zelensky, “You’re gambling with World War III.”

Trump added, ” … I’ve empowered you to be a tough guy, and I don’t think you’d be a tough guy without the United States, and your people are very brave, but you’re either going to make a deal or we’re out — and if we’re out, you’ll fight it out. I don’t think it’s going to be pretty, but you’ll fight it out, but you don’t have the cards.”

Meanwhile, Trump pushed back on criticisms he was on Putin’s side in the conflict, adding, “I’m not aligned with anybody. I’m aligned with the United States of America, and for the good of the world, I’m aligned with the world, and I want to get this thing over with.”

When Zelensky pointed out Putin had broken several diplomatic agreements between the two countries in the past and that the Russian president could not be trusted, Trump said Zelensky was trying to “litigate this in front of the American media.”

Vance chimed in, “Offer some words of appreciation for the United States of America and the president who’s trying to save your country, please.”

“I have never been so disgusted and ashamed to be an American in my life”

In the aftermath, Social media response included, “Watching Trump and Vance gang up and bully Zelensky, I have never been so disgusted and ashamed to be an American in my life.” And then, “Trump & Vance’s disgraceful Oval Office antics, bullying Zelensky for gratitude while pushing a sellout peace deal are a betrayal of Ukraine’s fight for freedom. Strong leaders don’t mock allies; they stand firm against Putin’s aggression. Zelensky deserves support, not sneers.”

As is often the case, some Trump supporters saw things differently. “Dude, they’re trying to get Zelensky to open up his mind and realize Trump wants to help him, just look at the deal [that he’s supposed] to be signed. It benefits Ukraine,” one comment said.

In the aftermath of the Oval Office argument, the deal seemed in doubt. After the shouting match, Trump posted on Truth Social in part, ” … I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations.”

Trump added, “I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

Trump and Zelensky’s planned joint press conference scheduled to take place Friday was canceled. The Times reported Zelensky flashed a “thumbs up” as reporters left the Oval Office following the combative exchange.

