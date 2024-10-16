‘He mixed up his coup date and the election date’: Donald Trump just told you to go vote for him on Jan. 5, so make sure to do what he says

Donald Trump’s latest slip-up has spawned a plethora of jokes online at the Republican candidate’s expense after he accidentally told his supporters to go out and vote for him on Jan. 5th.

Recommended Videos

Trump made the mistake while speaking at a town hall in Pennsylvania, the same place where he decided to have his impromptu music festival (no, not the Coachella one). The whole episode was peculiar, to say the least. Was the former president having a moment? He seemed not at all with it, and speculation about his mental state only ramped up in its aftermath as the 78-year-old has continued to show signs of what appear to be mental deterioration.

I mean, sure, it seems like a minor mistake to get your dates mixed up, but then again, this is one of the most important dates for the whole nation — Nov. 5th, Nov. 5th, Nov. 5th! It’s a date we’ve all heard so many times and one we’re anxiously anticipating, and for a presidential candidate like Trump, you’d think it would be seared into his brain.

The Capitol riots are playing on his mind

And yet he somehow managed to give his supporters the wrong date, saying, “If everything works out and everybody gets out and votes on January 5th or before…” The date just so happens to be the day before the anniversary of the Capitol riots. Coincidence? I think not. Perhaps it was playing on his mind, maybe this was a Freudian slip, or maybe it was just his guilty conscience bubbling to the surface. Users on X made the same connection.

So what are they planning on January 5th? That wasn't a slip up when Trump said to vote that day. It was a tell. He has that date in his grievance addled, traitorous tiny mind for a reason. — MM  (@adgirlMM) October 15, 2024

Most Trump supporters believe everything he says, no questions asked, so part of me wonders how many will actually show up to vote two months after the election. Many made the same joke on X, telling Trump voters to listen to their leader.

Dearest MAGA – please vote on January 5th. Your “leader” said so 😂😂 — angry buni 🤬 (@theangriestbuni) October 15, 2024

Wouldn’t it be great if the MAGA cult could just follow his instructions? They should, considering Trump is never wrong in their eyes, and I don’t think they’d be able to blame this one on election rigging either.

I sincerely hope everyone in MAGA world listens to Trump and gets out there on January 5th to vote. So important guys.



Remember. January. 5. #TrumpIsNotWell — Mark Alvarado (@FineHijinx) October 15, 2024

Of course, this slip-up only further fueled speculation that Trump’s mental facilities are starting to fail.

Donald Trump thinks the election is on January 5th? He needs to release his medical report ASAP!!! https://t.co/AqUQHCPlVK — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 14, 2024

All jokes aside, people really are starting to worry about Trump; dancing on stage, forgetting important dates — it doesn’t look good. Could this be symptoms of Alzheimer’s? People have been sharing this opinion online for a while, and other symptoms like his slurred speech could possibly indicate he’s as “unwell” as he’s accused Joe Biden of being. Even Kamala Harris made a short post to X about his behavior lately, although there may have been a hint of sarcasm in her response.

Until recently, conversations surrounding Trump’s mental health have faded far into the background, whereas with Biden it was the topic on the tip of everyone’s tongues. It seems only fair, given their three-year age difference, that should it be an issue for one, it should also be an issue for the other. Voters are ready for a younger candidate to lead the country, and an old man who slurs his speech, gets his dates wrong, and dances on stage instead of taking questions — not to mention the lies, the cheating, the multiple impeachments, and a criminal record — isn’t the person the country needs right now. Or ever.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy