‘The question is about Google, President Trump’: Donald’s decline is even worse than we thought, and this cringe ramble proves it

Donald Trump’s cult following has long been quick to jump on any momentary lapses of concentration or seemingly incoherent wording uttered by Joe Biden, which has resulted in the president voluntarily making way for Kamala Harris in the 2024 United States presidential election. However, they blissfully overlook Trump’s increasingly senile ramblings.

Recommended Videos

That’s getting harder and harder to do, however, as the Republican nominee is consistently proving his rapid cognitive decline is in full swing. Trump has never been the most intelligent or articulate man, but his recent repetitively concerning behavior is a surefire sign that he’s becoming even less fit for office with each passing day — in fact, it’s becoming categorically undeniable.

In an interview with Bloomberg News editor-in-chief John Micklethwait at the Economic Club of Chicago on Oct. 15, Micklethwait asked Trump whether he believed Google should be broken up. The twice-indicted 78-year-old convicted felon’s “answer” (if you can even call it that) was among the most weirdly irrelevant he’s ever given — and that’s saying something.

What nonsense has Donald Trump spewed out this time?

Reporter: Should Google be broken up?



Trump: Virginia cleaned up its voter rolls and got rid of thousands and thousands of bad votes



Reporter: The question was about Google pic.twitter.com/RnjB8bhmFH — Acyn (@Acyn) October 15, 2024

When John Micklethwait asked, “Should Google be broken up?” Donald Trump — looking more like an anthropomorphic tangerine than ever — embarked on an entirely unrelated ramble that began with “Virginia cleaned up its voter rolls and got rid of thousands and thousands of bad votes” and ended with “I haven’t gotten over that. A lot of people have seen that. They can’t even believe it.” It prompted Micklethwait to intervene by saying, “But the question was about Google, President Trump.”

It was the most unambiguous indication yet that Trump isn’t fit for office. He either wasn’t listening because his mind wasn’t focused on the job at hand, or he was incapable of answering the question, so he attempted to change the subject — and either of those things isn’t a good look for a man campaigning to run one of the world’s most powerful countries.

When the senior digital editor for MidasTouch Network posted a clip of the embarrassing ramble on X, it prompted a strong response from users of the popular social media platform.

How did X react?

Me: Do you have any questions about the agreement?

Client: I like frosted cinnamon buns.

Same vibe. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) October 15, 2024

Naturally, the overwhelming response to his confused response was from people who believe that the self-serving dolt shouldn’t be running for president. The almost universal opinion in the replies was that his inability to answer basic questions wasn’t befitting of the United States commander-in-chief.

Here are just some of the replies of that nature.

Trump's brain is gone. He's clearly unstable. — Lucas Sanders 💙🗳️🌊💪🌈🚺🟧 (@LucasSa56947288) October 15, 2024

Reporter: Should Google be broken up?



Trump: Have you heard of Hannibal Lecter? pic.twitter.com/mM2cHeVIZC — enrich12 (@enrich1212) October 15, 2024

Donald Trump cannot answer basic questions. This is embarrassing. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) October 15, 2024

Is anyone in there? Donald? — Rose Benson (@RoseBensonDC) October 15, 2024

MAGA Republicans and were, as usual, mysteriously absent from the replies to this post — as they tend to be when Trump’s words or actions are so obviously stupid that even they can’t defend him.

It makes you wonder precisely what he’d have to do for his brainwashed minions to see what everyone else sees — that he’s an unintelligent grifter who should be among the last choices to run America. Then again, given that he’s literally been found guilty of dozens of crimes, and they seem fine with that, the answer, unfortunately, is that they probably never will.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy