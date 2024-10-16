‘What is Donald Trump trying to hide?’: Kamala Harris drops the mic on Trump’s 3 most recent shortcomings

Kamala Harris doesn’t really need to do much to prove what a terrible choice Donald Trump, would be for America; the man is more than capable of proving that point himself. But just to be sure, she has provided a handy little list of the former president’s shortcomings.

Taking to X, Harris called Trump out for refusing debates and for not releasing his medical records. The presidential candidate implied that her opponent was trying to hide something. Her goading will likely prompt some sort of reaction in the form of an unhinged rant from Trump where he’ll no doubt make himself look foolish once more. But at the same time, she has made a very good point by asking why Donald is being so secretive.

I agreed to a second debate. Trump refused.

I released my medical records. Trump has not.

I sat for a 60 Minutes interview. Trump backed out.



One has to ask: What is Donald Trump trying to hide? — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 16, 2024

Surely transparency is key right? If Trump is so confident in his policies and his own health, then why not engage in debates and interviews? Why not make his medical record public knowledge?

What is Donald hiding?

His reason for backing out of a second debate should be obvious: Kamala wiped the floor with him last time. Outside of a debate, he can make up all the acts he wants; he can say Biden has blocked hurricane relief, and immigrants are eating people’s dogs, and his followers will believe it. But his narrative only works when he’s in the echo chamber of one of his own rallies. When there are actual fact-checkers and people who will call him out on his obvious fabrications and bad policies, he has a tendency of throwing a tantrum. If I were him (which, thankfully I’m not) I would probably avoid the embarrassment of any more debates, too.

Some of his supporters pointed out that there were plenty of interviews that Kamala has refused, which is a fair point.

She’s talking about just one debate, that Trump already did.



The facts aren’t on her side.



She’s hiding.



Here’s the truth: https://t.co/I6Pikl2sNc — KamalaHQLies (@KamalaHQLies) October 16, 2024

The editor in chief of Bloomberg yesterday: Kamala “declined” this interview.



Trump spent an hour speaking live without notes. pic.twitter.com/RHA89RfFiJ — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 16, 2024

Although that being said, the interviews and appearances Trump is participating in aren’t exactly making him look good. The Bloomberg interview saw Trump throw a hissy-fit after being asked some genuine questions, and his appearance at the Town Hall in Pennsylvania ended with him swaying onstage for 30 minutes to his own Spotify playlist.

What about Trump’s medical records?

As for the medical records, that’s an interesting one. People have been speculating about Trump’s health for a while now. There are those who wonder whether he would actually be fit to run the country for another four years, and his recent behavior only seems to have increased concerns. Some think that the former president is exhibiting symptoms of Alzheimer’s, which would certainly derail any chance of winning the election if that were true. In fact, at the time of writing, #TrumpIsNotWell is trending on X with over 30,000 posts.

Could it be possible that Trump’s campaign team knows he is unwell? After all, if there wasn’t anything wrong with him, why not release his medical records? It would be incredibly ironic if, after all the heat Joe Biden got from Republicans, it turned out that Donald Trump was the one we all should have been worried about in the first place!

