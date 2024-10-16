Donald Trump and JD Vance resurrect ‘Dumb and Dumber’ with billboard misspelling that needs to be seen to be believed

The Donald Trump/JD Vance 2024 team surely wanted their campaign billboards to grab viewers’ attention — and while this is indeed the case, it’s probably not for the reasons they hoped.

Somehow, a glaring misspelling slipped past everybody involved in creating or putting up the billboard, and social media is having fun at their expense. Perhaps the funniest thing is that the misspelled word is one of Trump’s favorites — although he, too, has misspelled it numerous times.

So, what is this misspelling? Well, it’s the word “border,” which I’ve properly spelled here. Trump, who claims he has a high IQ, can’t seem to correctly spell the word despite numerous attempts.

The billboard proudly displays the disaster in the three-word phrase: “Secure the boarder [sic].”

OMG



Stay in school, kids!



Who can tell me what is wrong with this billboard? 😂 pic.twitter.com/6SU5AUCbsj — MaryanneChisholm.eth ᴺᶠᵀ (🌸, 🌿) (@MaryanneChisho2) October 12, 2024

Some have laughed that this might mean the Trump-Vance campaign is now calling to help protect skateboarders, which I deem a rather great cause. However, maybe he’s looking out for room-renters, and this is an anti-squatter statement.

👇🤔Why? What did the boarder do?😂

Or maybe this billboard was not spellchecked? pic.twitter.com/XQwVTNIJZ2 — 🏴‍☠️ Bob Lawrence 🟦Obama #1🟧 (@TrumpluvsObama) October 12, 2024

In a tweet from 2018, Trump expressed annoyance at Democrats’ lack of effectiveness with “Boarder Security,” a fact that is difficult to argue with, since I have never seen a Democrat physically protect lodgers.

It is the Democrats fault for being weak and ineffective with Boarder Security and Crime. Tell them to start thinking about the people devastated by Crime coming from illegal immigration. Change the laws! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

By the end of 2018, it appeared Trump had finally learned that the formal line dividing the territory of one state or nation from another is spelled b-o-r-d-e-r, but it was all just a ruse.

He managed to spell “Border Patrol” correctly, only to then misspell “Boarder Security” by the end of the tweet, as if teasing teachers and wordsmiths everywhere for a brief few seconds.

Perhaps the approval for “Boarder Security” that he’s asking for is the permission to spell it differently.

Arizona, together with our Military and Border Patrol, is bracing for a massive surge at a NON-WALLED area. WE WILL NOT LET THEM THROUGH. Big danger. Nancy and Chuck must approve Boarder Security and the Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

Just when you think he surely wouldn’t make the same mistake again, he then posted about the wall 11 days later, and apparently thought it foolish that Democrats think that “you can have good Boarder Security without a Wall.”

Well, I think you can definitely secure boarders without a wall, so I’m not inclined to disagree.

Screenshot

Even funnier is the fact that many Trump supporters seem to learn from Trump, obviously, probably because of that “high IQ,” so they then begin to talk about securing the “boarder” also.

Polish authorities having a stand off with migrants at the boarder.



🔊 pic.twitter.com/CiWHstlDcj — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) February 5, 2023

This next one is rich, because it shows that even those who don’t support him are falling for the same misspelling.

This twitter user quotes Trump’s speech by writing, “Monsters are coming over the boarder,” complete with misspelling. He then hilariously follows up the misspelled word by blasting Trump supporters for being “weak-minded” and “uneducated.”

Holy demagogue Batman 🤭



“They’re coming for your guns”



“Monsters are coming over the boarder”



THIS is how you control a mass of weak-minded, uneducated people looking for someone to blame for all of their problems. pic.twitter.com/T1BQOHycdK — ALBΞRT MacGloan (@AlbertMacGloan) May 11, 2018

At least he didn’t spell it “week-minded.”

Does one expect proper spellings from someone who pronounces “Kamala” incorrectly? Nope. Perhaps it’s one reason why he doesn’t want to debate her. Does one expect a President or former President of the United States to learn from his mistakes? Actually, probably not anymore, sadly.

I can’t imagine paying for a billbord — sorry, a billboard — only to misspell one of the few words on it but I fully expect Trump to and, in this case, he doesn’t disappoint.

